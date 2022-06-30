ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Liz Truss defends plans to cut British army by nearly 10,000 troops

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4jdx_0gQayOBF00
Liz Truss at the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: Paul White/AP

Liz Truss has defended plans to cut the British army by nearly 10,000 troops as she called on other Nato countries to “step up” their defence spending.

Speaking as western leaders gathered in Madrid to discuss the alliance’s most significant transformation for a generation, the UK foreign secretary suggested there was no end in sight to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Truss pushed back against any “false peace” or “territorial compromise” being reached with the Kremlin, took swipes at several of her cabinet colleagues and called for Taiwan to be supported more in the face of threats from China.

Splits have broken out over the government’s response to the Ukraine invasion during Boris Johnson’s international tour, with the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, pushing for the department to get a significant funding increase and the head of the British army calling a plan to reduce the army from 82,000 to 72,500 perverse.

Truss defended the cut in troop numbers, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We all need to recognise that warfare now is different to warfare as it was 100 years ago, or 200 years ago.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

She said: “We need to make sure that the defence capability we have is fit for purpose for the modern world – and we face all kinds of new threats, whether it’s cyber threats, threats in space, new technology, new weaponry, and what’s important is the overall shape of those forces.”

Truss added there had been an extra £24bn for the UK’s defence budget and called on other Nato countries to meet the commitment to the 2% of gross domestic product target.

Related: Chinese invasion of Taiwan ‘would be catastrophic miscalculation’

After the cold war, the west did not collectively spend enough on defence, Truss said, adding: “We also need our allies to step up. I see the 2% as a minimum and I want to see our allies spend more too.”

She appeared unimpressed by rhetoric from Johnson and Wallace in recent days. The prime minister has claimed that if Vladimir Putin were a woman, they would not have invaded Ukraine, while Wallace said the Russian leader had “small man syndrome”.

“I believe that both men and women are capable of doing evil things,” Truss told LBC, adding: “I don’t pretend that I can conduct a psychological analysis of [Putin]. Nor do I think it’s helpful.”

Truss suggested there was no end in sight to the conflict in eastern Europe in which tens of thousands of troops have been killed.

She told the Today programme: “We will only successfully end this war when Russia is pushed out and there is a proper peace settlement.”

Asked whether that included Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, the foreign secretary said there should be no trade-offs or compromises with Moscow.

She was also notably hawkish on China and hinted at moves to arm Taiwain to help see off the threat of an invasion. Truss told Times Radio that the “free world” had to “make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, that we continue to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait”, adding: “This is a thing that we’re discussing with our allies.”

After Johnson’s allies briefed the Telegraph about concerns over whether he would get a fair hearing by the privileges committee, which on Wednesday began its investigation into whether the prime minister misled parliament over Partygate, Truss said she had full confidence in the inquiry.

When asked about the Labour MP Harriet Harman being chair of the committee, which has a Conservative majority, Truss said: “I don’t see a problem with that.”

Truss added she trusted the cross-party group of MPs to look at the allegations properly and make an appropriate judgment.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Army#Russia#Cold War#Ukraine#Nato#Kremlin#Bbc Radio 4#Bst
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Smoking out the enemy: How Ukraine is using e-cigarettes to fight a drone war against Russia

Few would connect vaping with armed drones.  But in a busy workshop in Kyiv, disposable electronic cigarettes have become the newest weapon of war.Across the country, Ukrainians have launched groundbreaking initiatives to support and even arm the Ukrainian military against Russia, after President Putin’s considerably larger army invaded in February.A new and unusual one has just been launched by engineer and PhD student Maksym Sheremet and his organisation “Drone Lab”.His team of volunteers have set up drop-off bins outside the campuses and dorm rooms of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, where Sheremet studies and teaches, to collect disposable e-cigarettes and retrieve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Humiliated Russian Troops Flee Ukraine’s Snake Island on Speed Boats

Russian forces controlling Ukraine’s Snake Island have been forced to flee on speed boats after the Ukrainian military launched a brutal offensive to take it back. “Operational Command South confirms the Russian occupiers have left Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather, the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot. P.S. Russian warships go f*ck yourselves!” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted early Thursday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

339K+
Followers
81K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy