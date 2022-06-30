ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

OPEC+ may not be much help with high oil, gasoline prices

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiZkc_0gQayKeL00

Oil prices are high, and drivers are paying more at the pump. But the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations may not be much help as they decide Thursday how much more crude to send to world markets.

That's because the 23-member OPEC+ alliance, which includes Russia , is struggling to produce enough oil to keep up with the rebounding demand for fuel since the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, Western buyers are shunning barrels from Russia over its war in Ukraine , meaning there’s less oil on the market to go around.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia , and its allies will decide whether to boost production in August beyond the increase of 648,000 barrels per day that the group agreed to at its last meeting. That boost was a modest step at providing some relief to soaring prices. Before, OPEC+ had been adding about 432,000 barrels per day monthly to put oil back on the market after cutting production dramatically during the height of the pandemic.

Gasoline prices around the world have reached painful highs. In the U.S., they surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time this month before dipping in recent days as global oil prices fell on fears of a recession. U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure to do whatever he can to reduce gasoline prices for struggling Americans, including urging Congress to suspend gas and diesel taxes, although many experts say there’s little he can do.

OPEC, on the other hand, could help lower prices by increasing production — in theory. But that doesn’t mean it will, even as Biden has urged the group to do so.

Production has fallen substantially behind OPEC+ quotas. Angola and Nigeria have longstanding shortfalls, among others, and questions have arisen about how much spare production capacity Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have in reserve.

There’s also little incentive for OPEC+ countries to boost production even if they are able, said Heather Heldman, managing partner at Luminae Group.

“At the end of the day, they’re worried about their economic bottom line, not the political fortune of a foreign leader,” Heldman said.

In addition, Biden is planning his first trip to Saudi Arabia as president, and both countries will want something positive to announce after that summit next month, Heldman said.

“From the Saudi perspective and Emirati perspective, there’s really no need to make any meaningful gesture now,” she said.

Russia's war in Ukraine has contributed to high oil prices fueling inflation around the world. At a summit of the Group of Seven leading economies this week, the U.S. pushed for a price cap on Russian oil imports to try to blunt the price spikes and reduce money from oil sales flowing into the Kremlin’s war chest.

The G-7 agreed to explore imposing the cap by tying it to services needed to sell oil such as insurance and shipping. Service providers would face sanctions if they facilitate the sale of oil over the cap. But the proposal left many important aspects open and will be the subject of talks in the weeks ahead.

The European Union, a key importer of Russian oil, also has approved a ban on 90% of Russian oil imports by year's end.

As of May, surplus production capacity in non-OPEC countries decreased by 80% compared with 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Surplus capacity is oil production that can be brought online within 30 days and sustained for at least 90 days. In 2021, about 60% of the surplus production capacity was in Russia, but much of that was eliminated as of May 2022 due to sanctions, the agency said.

High gasoline prices in the U.S. aren't just about rising oil prices and less oil on the market. Most American refineries are operating at capacity, so even if there was more oil produced, they wouldn't be able alleviate high prices by quickly turning it into gasoline, jet fuel and diesel.

U.S. crude traded down 0.2% at $109.70 per barrel ahead of the meeting, while international benchmark Brent dropped 0.6% to $115.35 per barrel.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Americans#Congress
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy