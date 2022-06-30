ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tadej Pogacar: The invisible champion out to win historic third Tour de France

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr1U6_0gQayG7R00

In Monaco, Tadej Pogacar blends into the city. He walks invisibly through the streets and potters freely around his local supermarket. Even in his favourite bike shop, the best cyclist in the world queues among the muggles without being disturbed. “I like to go inside and see what’s new, and of course I don’t mind if there’s customers in front of me, it’s normal,” he says.

By all measures a double Tour de France champion should be one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, a bonafide global superstar unable to walk through a hotel lobby without dark glasses and an entourage, but somehow Pogacar has not yet transcended the sport. One suspects if he was from cycling’s European heartlands or the US with a name that rolled off the tongue, his profile might be a little different. His “TP” brand with an eagle motif and a “never give up” tagline is yet to take off quite like Roger Federer or Tiger Woods.

But understated and low-key is how Pogacar approaches life and cycling, just riding for the joy of it, an ethos which has brought rich rewards so far. After winning back-to-back Tours de France, an historic third next month would set him firmly on course to becoming one of cycling’s all-time greats, and what makes it all possible is just how little he is driven by his own sporting legacy. “For me that’s not something that I would enjoy after [my career] too much and brag about it. I work hard to win a lot of races, but for me the priority is just to be a good friend to my friends and have good relations with the people I want in my life.”

Pogacar is sitting in a lodge in the Italian Alps where he’s been preparing for the Tour, which begins on Friday. He likes it here because he can drive over the border and be home in a few hours – Monaco might be his place of residence these days but it is clear that “home” to Pogacar still means Slovenia. “For me honestly the hardest part of racing is being away from your home so much. It’s our passion and we live a good life so I will not complain, but if you don’t enjoy it anymore, the cycling life, if everything starts to bother you then it’s better if you just find something else that makes you happy.”

Among his 10 victories this season have been many different ways to win, from the gradual grinding of opponents into the dirt to late solo bursts and even what he describes as a “stupid, dangerous move” to win the prestigious Strade Bianche with an attack over treacherous gravel 50km from home. Of the final three stages of the Tour of Slovenia this month, the only one he didn’t win was decided over a game of rock, paper, scissors with his teammate approaching the finish line (Pogacar chose paper to Rafal Majka’s rock and so finished second).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOIuz_0gQayG7R00

His attacking style is part of a trend at the top of the sport embodied by entertaining riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, rallying against the image of elite cycling as methodical and formulaic. “I think cycling is getting more adventurous than it was before,” he insists. “Now all the younger riders, we race more on instinct and to get it over as soon as possible. I would say not to wait to the last moment because you never know what can happen, so I think that’s why everyone now tries to seal the deal before the last days.”

In road racing this is a delicate balance: push too soon and your body gives out, wait too long and you miss your chance. Every possible factor feeds into a rider’s calculations – distance remaining, energy in the tank, rivals’ styles and strengths, course pinch-points, weather – but it comes down to an innate sense of timing, and the best riders can feel it. What follows is a game of bluff as they assess their surroundings as well as their rivals, and judge when to turn the screw.

“I always look around, check everybody how they pedal, if they climb the same as the day before,” Pogacar says. “You know best when you go for it, then you see what damage you can do.”

Yet for all his winning, he is ready to lose. “Statistically, if you look at it, one day you need to lose. So maybe it’s this year, maybe next year, you never know. There needs to be a time when you lose, it cannot always be win … I’m pretty lucky with my results until now but there will be a moment when I will have a s*** year or some tough stages or something like that, and I need to be prepared. It’s part of success and failure.”

Ironically Slovenia is the one place where he cannot go undetected, given his national fame is up there with Luka Doncic and Melania Trump and everybody knows his face. “Sometimes it’s a bit annoying but I’ve got used to it,” he says. Family is everything, and each summer his proud brother and sisters haul a campervan across Europe to see him ride through the French Alps. “They are not the kind of fans who jump on the road but I notice them, and even if I don’t see them, just the thought they are there is comforting and motivating.”

As a child he and his brother would unicycle around town and people would stop and stare, until the day their unicycles were stolen. He was obsessed with the Tour de France, watching it on TV before going out on his bike pretending to be his hero Alberto Contador. There is a famous story of Pogacar’s first race, when influential national coach Andrej Hauptman looked on at a tiny kid lagging behind the rest and suggested he shouldn’t be racing against bigger riders. Oh no, Hauptman was told, that little boy is winning and he’s already lapped everyone.

Pogacar hasn’t stopped beating the bigger boys ever since. He has achieved an astonishing amount for someone so young – at 23 his closest rival Primoz Roglic had barely raced, Chris Froome was only just turning professional and the great Eddy Merckx was still yet to win the first of his five Tours. Merckx has tipped Pogacar to break his many records and even dubbed him “the new Cannibal”, a reference to his own racing nickname.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjxLC_0gQayG7R00

This prodigious performance from youth earns Pogacar some legitimacy in a sport with such a chequered past. Even so, he still gets constant doping questions, which often focus on the integrity of his controversial team principal Mauro Gianetti. “I completely understand all the questions because so many bad things have happened,” Pogacar says. “In cycling no one trusts anybody, which I completely understand, but it’s quite annoying if someone just keeps saying something, it annoys you and bothers you and it’s not a nice thing to say.”

It is just about that only thing that riles him, and oddly it might be this level-headedness which makes him an intimidating presence on the start line. Pogacar has always preferred to be the unassuming challenger going under the radar in racing and in life, but he comes into this Tour de France chasing history, and with a target on his back. The strength of rival teams like Ineos and particularly Jumbo-Visma will test him, and perhaps even stop him from winning number three and joining a select band of legendary riders to have completed the three-peat, but they cannot diminish the fun of racing.

What would winning three in a row mean to him? “If I don’t win I will not stress myself,” he replies. That is exactly why he’s favourite to do it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ian Poulter among three LIV Golf Series players to get Scottish Open reprieve

Three players have been added to the field for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event were temporarily stayed on appeal.DP World Tour members who played in the Saudi-backed rebel circuit without permission were banned from the Scottish Open, plus two other events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and hit with individual fines of £100,000.However, following a hearing before Sport Resolutions (UK) on Monday, the suspensions imposed on Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were temporarily stayed, pending determination of their substantive appeals.Statement from the DP World Tour...
GOLF
The Independent

Rafael Nadal races through fourth-round clash to keep calendar slam bid on track

Rafael Nadal eased into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon following another straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp.The 36-year-old had defeated the 21st seed on his way to the French Open title last month and repeated the trick in SW19 with an efficient 6-4 6-2 7-6 (6) victory.Success over the Dutchman in two hours and 21 minutes saw proceedings on Centre Court end comfortably before the 11pm curfew that almost left defending champion Novak Djokovic in limbo on Sunday, with the roof not even required as the Spaniard stayed on course for a calendar year grand slam.The 22-time major winner needed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu survives ‘horrific’ first-lap crash at Silverstone

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu survived an extraordinary opening-lap crash at the British Grand Prix after his car flipped upside down and slammed into the catch fencing in front of thousands of shocked fans.The Formula One rookie was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of Zhou’s machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.Upside down, Zhou continued through the gravel before he slammed into the tyre barrier and was launched into the fencing.Following an incident at the start of the race Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu have...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Mauro Gianetti
Person
Alberto Contador
The Independent

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost...
TENNIS
The Independent

Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs. The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres. Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Graeme McDowell shocked by people wishing him dead since switching to LIV Golf

Graeme McDowell expressed shock at the level of vitriol generated by his move to the LIV Golf tour as he revealed he now receives regular social media messages wishing him dead.The former Ryder Cup stalwart said he expected consequences from his decision to join the contentious Saudi-backed series, but he did not anticipate “being torn to shreds”.The 2010 US Open champion acknowledged his switch to LIV was “about the money” but he said the negativity around the rebel initiative was drowning out the positive changes it was attempting to make to the game of golf.McDowell faced intense criticism following his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tours De France#Tour De France#Doping#Tour Down Under#Slovenia#European
The Independent

Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

Chelsea will not divert from their top transfer targets while mulling possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the PA news agency understands.The Blues still hope to wrap up a deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling quickly now, with negotiations also continuing with Leeds’ Brazil forward Raphinha.Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards bids for both Manchester United’s Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar through intermediaries.New chairman and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is thought to have had his interest piqued by the star power of two of the global game’s most recognisable figures.But Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal returns to Centre Court this afternoon as the Spaniard takes on Botic van de Zandschulp. The 36-year-old, who is continuing his bid for the calendar grand slam, looked a little rusty in his first two matches but a third-round victory over Lorenzo Sonego was Nadal’s most impressive victory of the tournament yet. Van de Zandschulp reached the quarter-finals at last year’s US Open but the fourth round already marks his best run at Wimbledon, having beaten French veteran Richard Gasquet in four sets. The winner will face either Taylor Fritz or Jason Kubler in the quarter-finals. Here’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Simona Halep produces vintage Wimbledon display to stun Paula Badosa

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep shone on Centre Court to ease past fourth seed Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-1 6-2 and advance to the quarter-finals at SW19.Her first match on Centre Court since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final, the 16th seed was sensational.With 17 winners and five breaks of serve against Badosa, the Romanian barely needed an hour to skip into the last eight.“It was the place that I wanted to be today. I think I played a great match,” Halep said. “It’s always tough to play against her, she’s a great player. [I was] nervous before, but I...
TENNIS
The Independent

Simona Halep makes ruthless return to Centre Court and reaches quarter-finals

Former champion Simona Halep dismantled fourth seed Paula Badosa to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a statement win.The Romanian, back at SW19 – and on Centre Court – for the first time since her title triumph in 2019, steamrollered a nervous looking Badosa 6-1 6-2 in just 59 minutes.Spaniard Badosa had beaten another former winner, Petra Kvitova, in round three but found Halep too hot to handle.Halep motored through the first set in just 23 minutes and there was no let-up in the second as the 30-year-old – who did not play at SW19 last year due to injury –...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Initially criticised by Hamilton and Verstappen, how the halo has saved lives in Formula 1

On the eve of the 2018 Formula 1 season, Jean Todt was receiving pelters from all angles. The then FIA president was passionately defending the introduction of the halo cockpit protection device – and the aesthetic change it would bring to single-seater racing cars – from hardline traditionalists. Of course, the true irony was that, in reality, it was literal pelters in the direction of drivers in the danger zone which the French supremo was primarily concerned about.Guanyu Zhou’s harrowing crash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix was another victory for Todt and the FIA technicians who acted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Crowds expected to flock to Wimbledon for Brit Cameron Norrie in quarter-finals

Crowds of spectators are expected to flock to Wimbledon to watch Cameron Norrie as the last British singles player in the tournament hopes to win his quarter final match.Hopes are high for the new home favourite, who has revealed his nickname is “Nozza”, in his match against Belgium’s David Goffin on No.1 Court on Tuesday.As the last British singles player standing, the 26-year-old said he thinks “it’s even more reason for everyone to get behind me” following his exhilarating victory against American Tommy Paul on Sunday.On Monday morning, fans were suggesting that Murray Mound on the SW19 grounds – previously...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Bayern Munich defends contentious sponsorship with Qatar

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is realizing that all publicity is not necessarily good publicity. Bayern’s chief executive, Oliver Kahn, defended the German soccer club’s contentious sponsorship agreement with Qatar on Monday, saying he was sure their partnership had helped bring positive change to the oil-rich Persian Gulf state.
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'remain focused on signing Raheem Sterling and Raphinha despite discussing moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar'

Chelsea are prioritising attempting to sign Raheem Sterling and Raphinha despite having discussed possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. As reported by Sky Sports, the Blues are in advanced talks for Manchester City winger Sterling. City are prepared to let Sterling leave for a fee of around £50million, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

726K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy