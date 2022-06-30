ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Despair and denial amid search for Ukrainian mall victims

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8V4n_0gQayFEi00

How do you grieve when there is no body to be found? How do you move forward when the person you loved vanished into the dust in a matter of seconds? These are some of the unthinkable questions many in Kremenchuk are now grappling with after a Russian airstrike obliterated a busy shopping mall.

Many hoped the war would not reach as far as their city. Since the invasion, checkpoints had been erected at the entrance to the town. Air raid sirens wailed occasionally. There had been two strikes, without casualties, on a oil refinery on the outskirts of town. But for the citizens of Kremenchuk, a breezy city on the banks of the Dnipro river in central Ukraine, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines, the town offered them a sense of relative safety.

Then a Russian cruise missile crashed through the Amstor shopping mall, igniting a fierce blaze that burned through the building and those trapped inside within minutes.

Some had just stopped by the mall on their way home from work, to fix their phone or shop for clothes. But before they could register what was happening, the building became a black, choking inferno, the fire inside so hot it melted the metal and glass.

Survivors told the AP that at the time of impact there were “hundreds” of people inside the building. So far 18 people have been confirmed dead, at least 20 other people have been reported missing, while dozens are in intensive care. In the hours after the strike, local Telegram groups were filled with panicked messages asking for information about missing daughters, brothers, friends.

Among those still searching for their relative is Oleksandr Baybuza, whose brother-in-law Kostiantyn Voznyi was working inside Amstor at the time of the attack.

Baybuza told the AP that the family had no information about Voznyi's whereabouts.

“Everyone hopes he is alive, that he is injured somewhere. Nobody is losing hope. Everyone is waiting for good news. We are very worried” said Baybuza, his face pale and exhausted.

When the war started, Voznyi had sent his wife and children to safety abroad. He stayed in Kremenchuk, unable to leave the country due to martial law, and wound up working at an electronics store on the central aisle of the Amstor mall. Oleksandr says witnesses saw him working there that afternoon.

The family has not been able to find him at any local hospitals. DNA samples have been taken from Voznyi’s children and his father. Now begins the terrible wait.

Fourteen emergency service psychologists are currently working at the blast site with families like Voznyi’s and with survivors. The psychologists are up against a difficult task: The explosion was so powerful it is possible relatives may never find any trace of their loved ones.

Svitlana Rybalko, a press officer for the State Emergency Services, told the AP that alongside the identified dead, investigators had found the fragments of 8 additional bodies. “The police cannot say for sure how many (victims) there are. So we are finding not the bodies but the fragments of bodies. Now we are clearing at the very epicentre of the blast. Here we practically cannot find bodies, as such.”

The psychologists are working to help families come to terms with the idea that they may not ever find their relatives.

“The main thing is: we do not give them extra hope. We do not say that everything will be all right. That your loved ones will be taken out of the rubble alive after several days. If we say so, they will have false hope, false expectations” says Yuliia Falieva, a State Emergency Service psychologist.

“It’s important that they accept this reality as soon as possible” said another psychologist, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. “It's better to release the emotions now rather than store them up for later.”

Falieva says that the psychologists’ main job is to remain close to those who are suffering, to listen, to help them through this deeply traumatic period. She says that mostly people do not approach the psychologists to ask for help, so it is their job to identify who needs support.

“We visually select people who need help most of all. It could be a person who is too excited, is trembling, cries too much or behaves aggressively” says Falieva, adding that she has helped people looking for their children, former mall employees concerned about colleagues and anxious citizens alike.

On Wednesday morning, several people still hoping for news of their loved ones stood by the wreckage of the mall. A young woman sat cross-legged on the ground and wept, concealing her tears with dark sunglasses. Another woman was comforted by one of the psychologists. One, man who did not want to give his name, appeared distressed as he stood staring at the ruins. He had brought yellow flowers to lay at the nearby memorial. “I was in there, I almost died” he said “I shouldn’t have come here, it was a bad idea — I can’t even look at this… I want to kill these Russian scumbags.”

Like many of the residents who now come to stare in silent disbelief at the wreckage of Amstor, Falieva, an experienced crisis psychologist, is still in shock.

“I’ve been working for 20 years but this is the first experience of the kind. Before we had crisis situations connected with nature, road traffic collisions. ... Throughout these long days all of us are feeling this kind of shock, confusion, and anger.”

Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials say, must serve as a reminder that while the country is at war, nowhere is safe. Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, who visited the blast site on Tuesday, said that all citizens should expect incoming missiles “every minute” and “be ready”.

Psychologically it is difficult for many to accept the tragedy that struck their quiet, riverside town.

One resident, Denys Ipatov, says, “I still can’t believe the war came to our city. ... Why do all that? To peaceful citizens, to a peaceful facility. I don’t understand the sense of this war. … What drives these barbarians?"

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britain pledges ‘long haul’ support to Ukraine over war and recovery

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will pledge Britain’s support to Ukraine for the “long haul” to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion and to rebuild the nation.She will tell a recovery conference in Switzerland on Monday that the UK will “do everything possible to ensure Ukraine wins the war and recovers”.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the UK to champion the recovery of the capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to the Foreign Office.But attempts to recover and rebuild are made more challenging by the Russian President’s ability to strike the capital with missiles as his forces make creeping advances in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

The Ukrainian military has confirmed it has withdrawn from Lysychansk, the last major city the country’s forces held in the key eastern province of Luhansk.Earlier on Sunday, Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu had told president Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been “liberated” – a claim Ukrainian defence officials initially denied.But in a statement posted Sunday evening to an official Facebook page, Ukraine’s office of the general staff said after “heavy fighting” they had pulled back to protect their troops. “We continue the fight. Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success – material and technical resources are needed,” the statement read. “In...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

Two Russian airplanes were set to depart Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said.Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's capital Sofia he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week and ordered to leave the country before Monday.Bulgaria's expulsion decision was announced by acting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took a strong stance against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Petkov, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv’s army announces withdrawal from last major city in Luhansk

Ukraine’s military has confirmed its withdrawal from Lysychansk, the last major city in Luhansk free of Russian control, after Moscow said Vladimir Putin had been told that the region had been “liberated”.Following reports that Russian forces had encircled the stronghold amid a fierce battle for its control, Ukraine’s office of the general staff announced that after “heavy fighting” they pulled back to protect their troops.An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia – but had assumed the conclusion of the gruelling fight would not arrive until Monday.Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iryna Venediktova
The Independent

AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————————ONLY ON AP———————————35 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans has shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says...
WORLD
The Independent

Palestinian dies from shot by Israeli troops in West Bank

A Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank died of his wounds on Sunday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said soldiers came under attack “during routine security activity near the town of Jaba” in the northern West Bank on Saturday. It said Israeli forces fired at a man suspected of throwing a firebomb, and that the incident was under review. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry identified the man as 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh from near the city of Jenin and condemned his killing. Alwaneh's death was the latest in a surge of deadly...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Boris Johnson flew back from Cornwall on ministerial plane after family trip to seaside

Boris Johnson sent for his ministerial jet to fly back from Cornwall to London after a family trip to the beach.The prime minister and wife Carrie took their children Wilf and Romy to the seaside in Porthminster, St Ives, during the weekend visit to the Southwest.Downing Street insisted the "sole reason" for the flight was to transport Mr Johnson and staff back from government business. The government plane was sent from London to Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, near Helston, on the morning of Monday 13 June, the Sunday Mirror first reported.On the Friday before, Mr Johnson went to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Despair#Central Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Dnipro
The Independent

North Korea slams US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation

North Korea on Sunday slammed the United States, South Korea and Japan for pushing to boost their trilateral military cooperation targeting the North, warning that the move is prompting urgent calls for the country to reinforce its military capability.North Korea has long cited what it calls hostility by the United States and its allies as a reason to pursue a nuclear program. Sunday's statement comes as North Korea’s neighbors say the country is ready for its first nuclear test in five years as part of its provocative run of weapons tests this year.“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for...
MILITARY
The Independent

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled climate and social policy package.The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden's agenda, remains a work in progress and is far from certain. But with some signs of progress in the negotiations, McConnell is moving to complicate Democratic plans by warning that Republicans would react by stopping separate semiconductor legislation from moving over the finish line in the coming weeks, despite its bipartisan support. “Let me be perfectly clear: there...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ukraine shares video of Russians allegedly dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island

Ukrainian officials have shared footage of the moment they say the Russian military dropped phosphorus bombs on Snake Island.This video, posted on Facebook on Friday (1 July) by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is black and white footage showing bombs dropping on an island.The claims come just one day after Russia said that it withdrew its troops from the island, also known as Zmiinyi Island.Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the bombs were flown over the island from Crimea.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

US watching ‘very closely’ for signs of Chinese attack on Taiwan, says general

The US is watching “very, very closely” for signs of an attack by China on Taiwan, the chief of the US military has said.“There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time,” General Mark Milley, the chair of the US joint chiefs of staff, said. “But again, we watch it very, very closely.”He said that a decision to attack by Beijing would be a “political” and policy choice, and based on China’s view of the “cost risk-benefit at the time”, as he acknowledged the repeated threats made by president Xi Jinping to reclaim the island by force...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Iran condemns airstrike, opposes Turkish move into Syria

Iran’s foreign minister Saturday condemned an Israeli airstrike on Syria earlier in the day and said Tehran opposes any military operation by Turkey in Syria’s north.Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments at the start of a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials.Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.Amirabdollahian’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needed a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between the UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings of the English Channel. A substantial amount of...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Cryptoqueen’ added to FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

The FBI has added a notorious cryptocurrency scammer known as “Cryptoqueen” to its list of the top 10 most-wanted fugitives, US officials announced.Ruja Ignatova, who is a German citizen, is accused of defrauding investors out of $4 billion through a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin, which the US law enforcement agency described as “a massive fraud scheme”.Ms Ignatova, who is the only woman on the FBI’s most wanted list, has not been seen since 2017. In 2019, she was charged with eight counts, including wire fraud and securities fraud.Prosecutors say the company offered commissions for members to entice others to buy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia accused of dropping phosphorus bombs on Snake Island after claiming retreat

Russia has again been accused of using phosphorus bombs in its war on Ukraine, this time in an attack on Snake Island, just a day after Moscow claimed to have retreated from the Black Sea outpost in a “gesture of goodwill”.Located just 22 miles from the shores of Nato member Romania, the island – also known as Zmiinyi – had been held by Moscow since February, when it took on symbolic as well as strategic importance after a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian warship was adopted as a popular battle cry.On Thursday, after Kyiv reported launching a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump may launch surprise bid for White House as soon as this month, report says

Against the backdrop of damning details put forward by the January 6 select committee, former president Donald Trump may soon decide to jump into the 2024 presidential race.That’s according to new reporting from The New York Times, which said that Mr Trump may make a surprise campaign announcement as soon as this month. The potential looming decision has sent his aides scrambling, according to The Times.Mr Trump has long hinted that he will launch another White House bid, and he remains a dominant force in the Republican Party. Most political observers believe the former president would be the likely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russia's messages with missiles tell West to back off

The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping mall far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month.The timing was not likely a coincidence.While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, unfolded in full view of the world and especially of Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe.Were the attacks...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy