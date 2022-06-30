ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eamonn Holmes accuses ITV bosses of ‘lying’ over his This Morning exit

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeoAt_0gQayDTG00

Eamonn Holmes has lashed out at ITV bosses over his departure from This Morning , accusing them of “lying” about the reason he left.

The veteran broadcaster had hosted This Morning every Friday for 15 years alongside Ruth Langsford , his wife, while Phillip Schofield presented the series from Monday to Thursday alongside Holly Willoughby .

Holmes and Langsford were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the show in January 2021.

Holmes now presents a breakfast show on the controversial, right-leaning news and opinion channel GB News.

At the time, there were reports that Holmes had decided to leave ITV for a new job at GB News, but he has denied this in a new interview.

“Let’s get it straight, they left me,” he told The Mirror.

Asked whether he believes his departure was linked to his controversial comments about 5G masts and coronavirus , Holmes said: “It’s never been mentioned to me. If that was the case, at least that would be a reason.

“And if Dame EasyJet [ITV boss Carolyn McCall, the former chief exec of the airline] had wanted an apology or some sort of explanation, fine. But she never picked up the phone and asked me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO287_0gQayDTG00

He continued: “I’ve never had any communication with Dame Carolyn McCall. And I still stand by those remarks because not once did I say 5G spreads coronavirus.

“I said that as reporters, we should always question the narrative. And that has never been more obvious than under the No 10 regime that has existed from then and beyond.”

At the time, media regulator Ofcom said Holmes’s “ill-judged” comments “risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence”.

Holmes dismissed claims he left ITV for GB News, saying “the department of disinformation at ITV” can “put out all the lies” they want.

He added: “I wish somebody would show me the email or the letter that I was sent to say, ‘Eamonn, this is why this is coming to an end.’ But to tell lies, that I left them to go to GB News... I didn’t – they left me. Let’s get it straight. They left me. I don’t care, because our audience is only up.”

In response to Holmes’s comments, a spokesperson for ITV told The Independent: “This isn’t a version of events that we recognise and as we have said before we wish Eamonn all of the very best.”

This is not the first time Holmes has hit out at the broadcaster. In February, he said : “No one explained anything to me. I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.”

He added: “I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale but I’m still at the top of my game.”

The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Piers Morgan using N word ‘is like being rude about weight’

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone faces fresh criticism after drawing similarities between being called fat and being called the N-word. In a car crash interview with Piers Morgan, the 91-year-old said he “stood behind” the comments he made about taking a bullet for Russian president Vladimir Putin. He also defended himself against the remarks he made about Nelson Piquet's racial slur towards Lewis Hamilton.Asked what he thought about the F1 driver Hamilton’s comments that voices such as his shouldn't have a platform, he said: “Complete load of rubbish. “Because if he's referring to me, he should think a little bit....
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Adele ‘stands by’ decision to postpone Las Vegas residency as she shares first update since cancellation

Adele has said that she was a “shell of a person” after the “brutal” reaction to postponing her Las Vegas residency.The British singer was due to perform weekend shows from January to April at Caesar’s Palace.However, less than 24 hours before the first shows were due to begin, Adele shared a video to social media tearfully explaining that the show was not going to be ready on time.No further updates have been given since then, much to the chagrin of Adele’s fans. In May, they bombarded the comments section of her Instagram to ask for “updates on Vegas”.Appearing on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

