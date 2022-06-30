ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary stand collapses ahead of second day between Sri Lanka and Australia

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The roof on a temporary spectator stand collapsed ahead of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Cricket Australia confirmed no one was underneath the small makeshift seating area when the roof suddenly gave way on a morning where fierce winds and rain delayed the start of play.

Australia went to stumps on 98 for three the previous night in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 all out.

The Independent

Harry Styles Copenhagen concert expected to go ahead despite nearby shooting

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen is expected to go ahead tonight despite a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, is performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Several people have been killed with others injured, police said, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.The PA...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jannik Sinner escapes from Carlos Alcaraz battle as starlets light up Centre Court

Jannik Sinner progressed into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he proved too hot to handle for Carlos Alcaraz in a meeting between two of the biggest prospects in the sport.A breathless start by the Italian saw him grab the initiative and only briefly let it slip against the 19-year-old, who eventually hit his straps but could never find the level that saw him make the last eight at the US Open and Roland Garros in the past year.Sinner, 20, had never won at the All England Club before this summer but took his sixth match point to claim a 6-1 6-4...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wacky racers descend on Alexandra Palace for soapbox challenge

Amateur racers from around the world have donned wacky costumes to take part in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race.Thousands of spectators descended on Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday to witness the event on its return to UK since 2019.The 67 teams of amateur drivers and crews were tasked with creating homemade non-motorised soapboxes to race on the steep downhill course.One team called Rookie Duckies travelled from Lancashire to take part in the race for the first time with their soapbox called Quack-In-A-Box.It was inspired by the concept of a jack-in-the-box with a giant duck on a spring and the team...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.Writing in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday, the ministers say Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn't engaged in with “good faith.”The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol within the deal maintains an open border with EU member Ireland and free of customs posts.British Prime Minister Boris...
EUROPE
The Independent

Adrian Meronk makes history for Poland as David Law celebrates Open berth

Adrian Meronk produced a brilliant scoring burst to claim the Horizon Irish Open and become the first Polish winner in the history of the DP World Tour.Meronk birdied the 15th and 16th and then holed from 25 feet on the par-five 17th for an eagle as he carded a closing 66 to finish 20 under par at Mount Juliet, three shots clear of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence finished third on 16 under, with Scotland’s David Law, American John Catlin and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti sharing fourth on 15 under to claim the three places on offer in the...
GOLF
The Independent

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year. Read More Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crash out in second-roundCentre Court gives Roger Federer standing ovation during centenary celebrationIn pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions
TENNIS
The Independent

Boris Johnson flew back from Cornwall on ministerial plane after family trip to seaside

Boris Johnson sent for his ministerial jet to fly back from Cornwall to London after a family trip to the beach.The prime minister and wife Carrie took their children Wilf and Romy to the seaside in Porthminster, St Ives, during the weekend visit to the Southwest.Downing Street insisted the "sole reason" for the flight was to transport Mr Johnson and staff back from government business. The government plane was sent from London to Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, near Helston, on the morning of Monday 13 June, the Sunday Mirror first reported.On the Friday before, Mr Johnson went to the...
POLITICS
