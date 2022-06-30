ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Wave of sex crimes’ in Scotland as numbers reach highest level in 50 years

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcKFW_0gQay88s00

The number of sex crimes recorded in Scotland is at the highest point in 50 years, new figures reveal.

Data from Police Scotland showed 15,049 sex crimes were recorded last year, a 15 per cent increase on the previous 12 months.

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures showed sexual violence was “spiralling out of control”, while the Scottish Liberal Democrats accused the SNP of “presiding over a wave of violent and sexual crime.”

In a report from Scotland’s chief statistician, the rising numbers were described as a “long-term, upward trend.”

It revealed sex crimes made up 5 percent of all crimes last year.

Cases of rape and attempted rape were among those which increased, with 2,498 recorded last year.

Cyber-related sexual violence has also risen from 1,100 cases in 2013-14 to 4,210 in 2012-22.

Non-sexual violent crimes also increased last year, from 61,913 in 2020-21 to 69,826 in 2021-22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdrhq_0gQay88s00

However overall levels of recorded crime fell by 4 per cent, from 299,452 to 286,464.

This is thought to be because of the dramatic fall in coronavirus-related offences.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “Scotland continues to be a safe place to live. Recorded crime is at its lowest level since 1974 and considerably lower than a decade ago.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No way back’: Tory councillors in Tamworth call on Chris Pincher to resign seat

Conservative party councillors in Chris Pincher’s Midlands constituency have called on the MP to resign his seat following sexual misconduct allegations.Mr Pincher stood down as deputy chief whip and was later suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men in Westminster earlier this week.The senior figure is also facing six further claims of inappropriate behaviour, with one Tory MP telling The Independent he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher since the end of 2021. Mr Pincher firmly denies the claims.Tory councillors in his Tamworth seat said he should step down as MP for the area following the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Childcare costs to be slashed by £40 per week under new government plans

Parents of young children could see their nursery costs reduced by about £40 a week under new government plans.The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, is expected to announce this week that rules around the number of children each adult can look after will be relaxed.It comes after the Trades Union Congress (TUC) warned that the cost of childcare for parents with toddlers is “putting huge pressure on family budgets” as the cost of living crisis continues.The UK has one of the most expensive childcare systems in the world, and rules around the ratio of staff-to-children in nurseries are stricter in England...
WORLD
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needed a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between the UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings of the English Channel. A substantial amount of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

724K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy