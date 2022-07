Dakota Johnson was extremely uncomfortable being dragged into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal issues over a 2015 viral video clip. “I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’” Johnson recently explained to Vanity Fair. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further.” The viral clip featured Johnson, 32, appearing concerned when her “Black Mass” co-star placed his bandaged finger on the table beside her during a press conference for the film at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. The Depp v. Heard defamation trial included testimony from...

