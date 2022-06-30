ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. House approves bill to protect abortion access

By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGFre_0gQay2qW00

BOSTON (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday that aims to protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states.

The action is part of a wider effort by officials to build a firewall to guarantee access to the procedure in Massachusetts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The bill states that “access to reproductive health care services and gender-affirming health care services is recognized and declared to be a right secured by the constitution or laws of the commonwealth,” adding that interference with this right is “against the public policy of the commonwealth.”

The House approved the bill on a 136-17 vote. It now goes to the Senate.

RELATED: Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

The bill also states that any act by a “foreign jurisdiction” authorizing any individual to bring civil action against a person or organization seeking or offering such care in Massachusetts “shall be an interference with the exercise and enjoyment of the rights secured by the constitution and laws of the commonwealth.”

“You see other states like Texas deputizing people to come in and arrest people in Massachusetts. That’s not going to be allowed,” Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano said Tuesday.

A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks is enforceable through lawsuits filed by private citizens against doctors or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

The House bill echoes an executive order signed last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker barring state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into people or businesses receiving or delivering reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.

The order also protects Massachusetts providers who deliver reproductive health care services from losing their professional licenses based on potential out-of-state charges.

Both the House bill and Baker’s executive order also prohibit the extradition of someone to another state to face charges of seeking reproductive health care in Massachusetts.

The Democrat-controlled Massachusetts Senate has proposed similar language as an amendment to the state budget.

The Senate amendment also includes $2 million in funding for improving reproductive health care access, infrastructure and security in Massachusetts. A portion of those funds would also be allocated in grants to several Massachusetts abortion funds.

Supporters say it would mark the first time in Massachusetts history that the annual budget includes investments in abortion funds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
CNN

Where abortion 'trigger laws' and other restrictions stand after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's majority decision overturning Roe v. Wade has led states to implement their own abortion policies. The ruling has already resulted in a patchwork system across the country -- as was anticipated -- in which access to the procedure is, for many people, determined largely by whether a state is controlled by Republicans or Democrats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
Person
Charlie Baker
Outdoor Life

This Bill Would Repeal Excise Taxes on Guns and Ammo. Both the NSSF and NRA Oppose It

It’s rare to find Americans who are thrilled to pay their taxes, but hunters and gun owners have been uncommonly proud to pay excise taxes on guns and ammunition for the better part of a century. Now those excise taxes—which contributed more than $1 billion to conservation funding in 2021 alone—have become the target of a new bill that seeks to repeal parts of the Pittman-Robertson Act.
POLITICS
puneet

Biden Signs Safety Bill 2 Days After US Landmark Gun Rights Law

What is the landmark decision issued by the US SC on gun rights?. In over ten years of the gun debate, the United States Supreme Court (US SC) overruled a New York law on the 23rd of June, 2022, and allowed citizens unrestricted access to carry and own a gun. This decision by the US SC puts in jeopardy similar judgements and regulations in the states of New Jersey and California since now more sections of the population will be able to legally carry guns with them. It means that gun rights will expand in the midst of a burning national debate over this issue.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Democrats combine proposed gun legislation

(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Democrats hope the state’s General Assembly follows the lead from Congress and enacts gun legislation that would deal with background checks, age requirements and enact a red flag law in the state. What’s being called the “Defend Our Children Act” combines several...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#Democratic
CBS News

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, proponents say. The bill's main sponsor, Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson, said that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of...
OHIO STATE
The Atlantic

The Coming Rise of Abortion as a Crime

Before last week, women attempting to have their pregnancies terminated in states hostile to abortion rights already faced a litany of obstacles: lengthy drives, waiting periods, mandated counseling, throngs of volatile protesters. Now they face a new reality. Although much is still unknown about how abortion bans will be enforced, we have arrived at a time when abortions—and even other pregnancy losses—might be investigated as potential crimes. In many states across post-Roe America, expect to see women treated like criminals.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Alabama Cites Roe Decision in Call to Ban Transgender Health Care

June 29, 2022 – Alabama urged a federal court on Tuesday to drop its block on the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, citing the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the high court ruled that...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday. Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade. Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry...
KENTUCKY STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
The Intercept

The Fight for Abortion Rights Turns to State Constitutions

Less than an hour after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional protection for abortion, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry crowed on Twitter that abortion was now illegal in the state. “Because of #SCOTUS ruling in #Dobbs, Louisiana’s trigger law banning #abortion is now in effect,” he wrote.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Abortion 'sanctuary' states pose grave risks to vulnerable women

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how abortion "sanctuary" laws undermine women's safety and the states' right to regulate abortion.]. With Roe v. Wade no longer dictating abortion laws, state lawmakers are taking up the fight. Both pro-life and pro-abortion actors are asking the same question: Are we ready for “life after Roe”?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy