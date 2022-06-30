Hospice volunteer aged 100 meets the royals at garden party

A 100-year-old man who volunteers in a hospice charity shop told Sophie, Countess of Forfar, the secret to a long life is being surrounded by friends.

David Flucker, from Edinburgh, was one of the 6,000 guests invited to a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday in recognition of his work with St Columba’s Hospice charity shop at the city’s Ocean Terminal.

They were joined by senior members of the royal family including Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland; Anne, the Princess Royal, and Edward and Sophie, known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Mr Flucker celebrated his 100th birthday last week.

He said: “Lots of people ask me the secret to a long life? I’ve got so many good friends and good relations and lots of happy people. It spreads over.”

Mr Flucker had his work recognised by Sophie who is a patron of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice where she has volunteered in the shop regularly.

She said: “That’s wonderful work to do. It’s great to give something back.

“Sometimes people think that hospices might be slightly depressing places. I must admit that every hospice I’ve ever visited has been so friendly and uplifting. But there is so much joy there as well as sadness, of course.”

Mr Flucker began volunteering after he suffered from cancer and wanted to give something back.

The garden party was held in the grounds of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to recognise the positive contributions of communities across Scotland.

Members of the royal family arrived via the Equerry Door to the national anthem and then met with attendees.

They were also joined by politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Attendees enjoyed music as well as refreshments in the palace gardens.