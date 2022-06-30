ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Hospice volunteer aged 100 meets the royals at garden party

By Lauren Gilmour
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A 100-year-old man who volunteers in a hospice charity shop told Sophie, Countess of Forfar, the secret to a long life is being surrounded by friends.

David Flucker, from Edinburgh, was one of the 6,000 guests invited to a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday in recognition of his work with St Columba’s Hospice charity shop at the city’s Ocean Terminal.

They were joined by senior members of the royal family including Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland; Anne, the Princess Royal, and Edward and Sophie, known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Mr Flucker celebrated his 100th birthday last week.

He said: “Lots of people ask me the secret to a long life? I’ve got so many good friends and good relations and lots of happy people. It spreads over.”

Mr Flucker had his work recognised by Sophie who is a patron of the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice where she has volunteered in the shop regularly.

She said: “That’s wonderful work to do. It’s great to give something back.

“Sometimes people think that hospices might be slightly depressing places. I must admit that every hospice I’ve ever visited has been so friendly and uplifting. But there is so much joy there as well as sadness, of course.”

Mr Flucker began volunteering after he suffered from cancer and wanted to give something back.

The garden party was held in the grounds of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to recognise the positive contributions of communities across Scotland.

Members of the royal family arrived via the Equerry Door to the national anthem and then met with attendees.

They were also joined by politicians including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Attendees enjoyed music as well as refreshments in the palace gardens.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee outfits to go on display at Holyrood Palace

Outfits worn by the Queen during her appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are going on display.From this Sunday, outfits worn by the Queen during her Silver, Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees can be seen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.Gifts presented to the Queen in Scotland throughout her 70-year reign will also be part of the exhibition.During the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2, she wore a pale blue dress with matching coat and hat.The second ensemble consisted of a vivid green wool-crepe dress and coat.This was worn on June 5...
WORLD
Indy100

Bowelbabe Fund hitting £7m hailed as ‘fitting tribute’ to Dame Deborah James

Dame Deborah James’s Bowelbabe Fund reaching £7 million in donations following her death is a “fitting legacy and tribute”, the chief executive of Cancer Research UK has said.The podcast host, who died on Tuesday aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, launched the fund in early May after announcing she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care.Dame Deborah initially hoped to raise £250,000 for the charity, which funds clinical trials and research into personalised medicine as well as campaigns to raise awareness. The fund set up by Dame...
CHARITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Indy100

In Pictures: Pride parade returns to streets of London

The 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade has been marked as the colourful procession returned to the streets of London.Due to Covid restrictions, the annual event has not been held for the past two years.Floats lined Park Lane ahead of the main march through the capital, which was led by Gay Liberation Front (GLF) activists.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterMore than a million people are estimated to have descend on the city for the parade and associated celebrations.More than 600 LGBT+ community groups are joining the march, which will pass significant sites from the UK’s first LGBT+ movement.As part of what organisers are calling the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”, there is a line-up of artists performing across four stages around central London.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Indy100

‘Feisty’ kitten rescued from central reservation on motorway near Doncaster

A “feisty little” kitten is safe after being rescued by a traffic officer from the central reservation of a motorway.National Highways’ Gavin Buffam spotted the tiny black feline between junctions six and seven on the M18 northbound near Doncaster on Saturday, and managed to “scoop” it up.Mr Buffam said concerned members of the public had called in during the day and he had been on the look out for the kitten. 1 little kitten safely rescued from the #M18. Thankyou to everyone who reported this to @syptweet and to ourselves. https://t.co/UpjFGLYwIg — National...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Heartstopper cast march during Pride in London celebrations

The cast of hit coming-of-age drama Heartstopper have been pictured holding hands in solidarity during Pride in London.Joe Locke and Kit Connor, who star as Charlie and Nick, were among those marching through the capital on Saturday afternoon.Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell were also pictured at the event.Photos reposted by the official Heartstopper Instagram page show some of the group with LGBT rainbow flags draped over their shoulders.The group also helped carry a huge rainbow parachute spanning the width of the street.Sky News reporter Scott Beasley later shared a video appearing to show some...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Royal Family spent £64m on Buckingham Palace renovations last year

As if the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations weren’t enough to get some people questioning our decision to splash some cash on the Royals amid a cost of living crisis, it’s now been revealed that the Royal Family spent £64 million on improvements to Buckingham Palace last year.Back in 2011, the Sovereign Grant Act passed and set out the public money paid to the Queen each year to enable her to “discharge her duties as Head of State”.UK Government guidance on the Sovereign Grant reads: “[The grant] meets the central staff costs and running expenses of Her Majesty’s official household –...
U.K.
Indy100

Wildlife lovers hail ‘perfect’ pair of ospreys

Conservationists have hailed the incredible success of an osprey love match which has boosted numbers of the endangered birds of prey.Forestry England experts visited the nest of the prolific pair in Kielder, Northumberland, to ring four more of their chicks.The duo – known as Mr and Mrs YA from their tags – began breeding in 2013 when they had their first offspring on a specially built platform in Kielder Forest, close to one of Europe’s largest man-made lakes.Since then 22 of their chicks have successfully fledged, with the current brood soon to leave the nest and boost numbers further.With plenty...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Princess Royal#Garden Party#British Royal Family#Uk#Charity#St Columba S Hospice#Ocean Terminal#Holyroodhouse
Indy100

Fundraiser reaches halfway point of year-long marathon challenge

A fundraiser who is halfway through his challenge to run a marathon every day this year said the first six months have “flown past”.Gary McKee, 52, will run his 183rd marathon of the year on Saturday, passing the halfway point of his bid to run 26.2 miles every day of 2022.He hopes to raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.It isn't easy but it's nothing compared to facing cancerGary McKeeHe said: “I always said this was 365 opportunities to help people and now it’s dwindled down to just over 180.“It’s absolutely flown past.“It isn’t easy...
CHARITIES
Indy100

A Tory spoke to a Pride march in Scotland and it went as badly as you'd expect

A Conservative councillor from Stirling was booed while trying to address a crowd at a Scottish Pride parade.The amusing incident occurred at Edinburgh Pride, with footage showing how Neil Benny was booed before he even took the microphone as he was introduced to the attendees.A TikTok was posted by @lockdounethoughts and showed Benny on board an open-top bus being introduced as a “Stirling councillor for the Conservative party”. The crowd below immediately began to heckle and boo.Benny then took the microphone and before he could even get a word out, the boos increased in volumeThe councillor attempted to speak over...
WORLD
Indy100

Video of a leopard hunting a baby monkey shocks the internet

Extremely rare footage of a leopard hunting a baby monkey up a tree has absolutely stunned viewers.The rare sighting was captured in India at the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and shows the big cat going to extreme lengths to try and hunt a baby monkey.In the clip, a leopard can be seen climbing up a fairly narrow tree. With its eyes focussed on a monkey in a neighbouring tree, it jumps out of the tree and pounces towards it.While the leopard appears to fall from a considerable height down to the ground, it successfully gets back up safe...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee to receive freedom of her home city

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee is to receive the freedom of her home city that inspired the hit TV series.Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council voted unanimously on Thursday to make Ms McGee the first woman to receive the Freedom of the City honour.Ms McGee responded by tweeting: “Thank you so much! Stunned and shocked and very honoured.”SDLP councillor Martin Reilly first proposed the recognition for the impact that Derry Girls has had on the city, putting it on the map for fans across the world.“I’m delighted that the council has agreed to put Lisa McGee’s name forward...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy