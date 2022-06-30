ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James, NY

ALERT CENTER: Man critically injured in crash with tractor-trailer in St. James

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovLAH_0gQawy1700

Police say a man was critically injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in St. James this morning.

According to police, a man was driving a 2006 Hyundai sedan on westbound Route 347 when the vehicle struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Middle Country Road at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Basile, 35, of Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Marsali Abdellatif, 51, of New Jersey, was not injured.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

The tractor-trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Truck Crashes Into Tree on Park Avenue

A truck crashed into a tree Saturday morning at the intersection of Dix Hills Road and Park Avenue, temporarily closing traffic in both directions. Dix Hills Road was also closed from Andover Street to the Park Avenue intersection and Park was closed from Maplewood Road south to Lantern Street. The...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Saint James, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported killed in multi-car crash in Interstate 84

LAKE CARMEL – Two people were killed late Friday night in a crash involving a number of vehicles on Interstate 84 in Lake Carmel, according to emergency services command reports. The accident occurred on the westbound highway. Emergency command also reported several other people were injured. EMS personnel were...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
TBR News Media

Man critically injured In motor vehicle crash in St. James

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that critically injured a man in St. James on June 30. A man was driving a 2006 Hyundai sedan on westbound Route 347 when the vehicle struck the side of a tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound on Middle Country Road in St. James at approximately 1:35 a.m.
SAINT JAMES, NY
News 12

Mishap at Eisenhower Park fireworks show causes small fires

A mishap at the fireworks show at Nassau County's Eisenhower Park on Friday started some small fires. Many county residents who attended the Celebrate America firework show at the park probably didn't realize that it had some extra bang to it. Nassau County police confirmed there was a mishap of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

66-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island. It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in West Hempstead. A 66-year-old man operating a 2021 Chevy SUV and a 2015 Toyota Camry being operated by a 41-year-old woman were involved in the crash on Hempstead Turnpike at Front Street.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

Police: Man crashed boat into Fire Island dock; charged with BWI

Suffolk County police say they arrested a man after he crashed a boat while under the influence of alcohol in Point O’Woods in Fire Island. According to police, Edward Beekman was operating a 1991 23-foot Mako, when he crashed the vessel into the north end of the Point O’ Woods dock at 3:13 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy