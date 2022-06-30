ALERT CENTER: Man critically injured in crash with tractor-trailer in St. James

Police say a man was critically injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in St. James this morning.

According to police, a man was driving a 2006 Hyundai sedan on westbound Route 347 when the vehicle struck the side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Middle Country Road at approximately 1:35 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Basile, 35, of Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Marsali Abdellatif, 51, of New Jersey, was not injured.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

The tractor-trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.