Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has declared 'Al Vaughters Day' in celebration of the journalist's incredible work, in the wake of his retirement. Al has been a member of the WIVB news team for nearly 30 years. He joined the News 4 team in August of 1994. His last broadcast was on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which is now known as 'Al Vaughters Day' in the City of Buffalo. Al and his work covering the news and happenings in Buffalo was also honored by a separate proclamation by the Common Council earlier in the week. Al is a celebrated journalist, who was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2021.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO