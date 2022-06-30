Fireworks, parades and more for 4th of July weekend

A scene from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.

Grab your sparklers and get ready for a weekend of patriotic fun. Here’s a roundup of 4th of July events around town. But remember to stay safe when celebrating with fireworks!

2nd of July at The Roof : If you want to celebrate the 4th a little early, head to The Roof at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward for entertainment, food, drinks, and fireworks from 11 a.m. to midnight. See the ticket options here .

AJC Peachtree Road Race : The race is closed to entrants, but the route from Buckhead to Piedmont Park along Peachtree will be lined with folks cheering on the runners and likely sipping a few morning cocktails. There are also still volunteer opportunities available here .

Look Up Atlanta : The Southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. This year, it’s a ticketed event set for Sunday, July 3. Recording artist Angelica Hale and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform.

Dunwoody 4 th of July Parade : Sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Reporter Newspapers, the largest Independence Day parade in Georgia kicks off at 9 a.m. on July 4. See our full guide to the event .

Stars and Stripes at City Springs : The city of Sandy Springs will host a fireworks celebration on July 4. The lawn opens at 4 p.m., and food trucks will start serving at 6 p.m. Electric Avenue, an 80s tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Pied Piper Parade and Fireworks : The city of Decatur will host a community parade at 6 p.m. on July 4. A concert on the Square will follow at 7 p.m. with the Callanwolde Concert Band. Fireworks begin at dark, or about 9 p.m.

4th in the Park Celebration : The city of Marietta has a full day of events planned for July 4. The activities start at 10 a.m. with a parade, followed by several live concerts including Departure: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark.

July 4 Fireworks with the Braves : The Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4 and a giant fireworks display will be held at the conclusion of the game at Truist Park.

