Dunwoody, GA

Fireworks, parades and more for 4th of July weekend

By Amy Wenk and Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0pLc_0gQavC7o00
A scene from the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade.

Grab your sparklers and get ready for a weekend of patriotic fun. Here’s a roundup of 4th of July events around town. But remember to stay safe when celebrating with fireworks!

2nd of July at The Roof : If you want to celebrate the 4th a little early, head to The Roof at Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward for entertainment, food, drinks, and fireworks from 11 a.m. to midnight. See the ticket options here .

AJC Peachtree Road Race : The race is closed to entrants, but the route from Buckhead to Piedmont Park along Peachtree will be lined with folks cheering on the runners and likely sipping a few morning cocktails. There are also still volunteer opportunities available here .

Look Up Atlanta : The Southeast’s largest fireworks show is returning to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. This year, it’s a ticketed event set for Sunday, July 3. Recording artist Angelica Hale and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform.

Dunwoody 4 th of July Parade : Sponsored by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Reporter Newspapers, the largest Independence Day parade in Georgia kicks off at 9 a.m. on July 4. See our full guide to the event .

Stars and Stripes at City Springs : The city of Sandy Springs will host a fireworks celebration on July 4. The lawn opens at 4 p.m., and food trucks will start serving at 6 p.m. Electric Avenue, an 80s tribute band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Pied Piper Parade and Fireworks : The city of Decatur will host a community parade at 6 p.m. on July 4. A concert on the Square will follow at 7 p.m. with the Callanwolde Concert Band. Fireworks begin at dark, or about 9 p.m.

4th in the Park Celebration : The city of Marietta has a full day of events planned for July 4. The activities start at 10 a.m. with a parade, followed by several live concerts including Departure: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark.

July 4 Fireworks with the Braves : The Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals on July 4 and a giant fireworks display will be held at the conclusion of the game at Truist Park.

The post Fireworks, parades and more for 4th of July weekend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

News Break
Politics
