ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Two more Quirk car dealerships are coming to Braintree's Quincy Avenue

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgBr0_0gQav49F00

BRAINTREE – Auto dealer Dan Quirk has received approval for two new dealerships along Quincy Avenue.

On Tuesday, the town's license board approved a new car dealer license for Genesis of Braintree, which would be at 411 Quincy Ave., the site of the former Super Shine Car Wash.

At its June meeting, the planning board approved a new Quirk Hyundai dealership, which will be built on a portion of the property occupied by his Chrysler Jeep dealership.

Frank Marinelli, a lawyer representing Quirk, said Genesis is Hyundai's luxury vehicle brand. He said the location is a temporary one, and that Quirk plans to apply for approval for a new Genesis dealership at 575 Quincy Ave., part of the former Fore River shipyard owned by Quirk and now used for vehicle storage.

Marinelli said the temporary location is zoned for highway business, where auto dealerships are allowed. The location has 50 parking spaces, and 27 of them will be used to display inventory. Service work for the vehicles would be done at other Quirk dealerships.

The Hyundai dealership would be on a 4-acre site. Marinelli told the planning board on June 14 that the size of the building would be reduced from about 27,300 square feet to 26,000 square feet and a proposed driveway across from a Patten Avenue house would be eliminated from the plans.

Game on: New Braintree pickleball courts draw 100 players on opening day

'Dirty money' or needed revenue stream? Braintree debates allowing marijuana grow facility

The dealership would have a total of 166 parking spaces.

Marinelli said the development represents a $2 million to $3 million investment.

He said the plans meet all zoning requirements and an auto dealership "is a use by right in the highway business zone."

The two new dealerships would give Quirk a total of eight dealerships in the area. Across the street, he has Chevrolet, Buick/GMC, Subaru and used-car dealerships. He also has a nearby Kia dealership.

Quirk began his auto business four decades ago when he bought the former Clark and Taber Chevrolet dealership in Weymouth Landing. That property is now the site of the Landing 53 apartments.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Wandering Around Construction Site, Juveniles Vandalize Signs in Parking Lot

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 23, 5:02 a.m.: A worker at a construction site on Arsenal Street spotted a man walking around inside the fence who did not appear to belong. Police were called and when they spoke to the man he said that he was fixing the fence. Officers confirmed that he did not work there, and there were numerous “no trespassing” signs. At first the man provided a false name and date of birth. Police took him into custody for trespassing and at the Police Station they found out his real name and discovered he had five outstanding warrants: four from Brookline District Court (for four counts of larceny from a building, one count of larceny under $1,200, one count of possession of a Class A drug, and one count of trespassing) and one from Charlestown District Court for breaking and entering during the daytime, larceny from a building, and trespassing. When he was being booked, Police found that the man had a ziplock bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. Robert Richards, 34, homeless, was arrested for trespassing, possession of a Class A drug, and the warrants.
WATERTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
New Braintree, MA
City
Braintree, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after car collides with pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car collided with a pole in Boston overnight. The collision with the pole in the Mass and Cass area caved in the car’s hood, cracked the windshield and caused the passenger-side airbag to be deployed. It is not currently known if...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
1420 WBSM

Middleboro Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Landscaping Yard

Middleboro firefighters and other local fire crews spent long hours Friday and into Saturday battling an intense blaze at a landscaping yard, calling it a “long, challenging and labor intensive operation.”. According to Facebook posts from the Middleboro Firefighters Local 3653, firefighters were called to Ryco at 481 Wareham...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Used Cars#Car Wash#Vehicles#Super Shine Car Wash#The Planning Board#Quirk Hyundai#Chrysler Jeep
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

What’s the trick to winning a $1 million lottery prize? After selling multiple winning tickets, Mass. gas station owner credits ‘volume’

A gas station in Methuen has been deemed as “lucky” after it has sold five big prizes in the past two months. But is there a trick to all the luck?. Ted’s Stateline Mobil’s seemingly lucky streak started on May 3 when a customer claimed the $1 million prize from a winning ticket sold from there for the instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins.” Rebecca Wilson then claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the store on May 18.
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Struck by Car on Route 125 in Plaistow, NH

A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by a driver charged with drunk driving on Route 125 in Plaistow. Matthew Wilson, 28, of Haverhill was driving south around 12:30 a.m. near the Plaza 125 shopping plaza when he was struck by a northbound vehicle making a left turn, according to Plaistow Police.
PLAISTOW, NH
whdh.com

New MBTA fare changes take effect July 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - A previously announced slate of MBTA fare changes are in effect as of July 1. A 1-day LinkPass has been reduced from its former price of $12.75 to $11. The pass offers unlimited rides on buses and subways. The MBTA is also offering a new 7-day LinkPass for reduced-fare riders. Those riders will have access to monthly passes for all modes of transit, including the Commuter Rail, Express Bus, and ferry. The T now also allows two free transfers on buses and subways instead of one. A 5-day LinkPass on the Commuter Rail has also been made permanent.
WCVB

Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA: Man struck and killed by Commuter train

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit Police said that a man was struck and killed by the Worcester Line in Natick Wednesday afternoon while trespassing on the tracks. Police said that are investigating the death but do not suspect foul play. Some commuter rail trains were cancelled and there were significant...
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Lucci's Market in Wilmington sold after 66 years

WILMINGTON - It's the end of an era for one of Wilmington's most beloved stores and delis.With owners John and Susan retiring, Lucci's Market will now be under new management. The Lucci family has owned the store since it opened in 1956. Lucci's is a staple in the heart of Wilmington attracting visitors with its delicious subs, including some who have shopped there for generations. "I've been coming here forever. My kids have been eating here for years and it's disappointing seeing John leave, but he did his time," said Paul Nowell of Winchester. "I'm really kind of sad," said Joanie Walsh. "It's the end of an era I think." 
WILMINGTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy