Two more Quirk car dealerships are coming to Braintree's Quincy Avenue

BRAINTREE – Auto dealer Dan Quirk has received approval for two new dealerships along Quincy Avenue.

On Tuesday, the town's license board approved a new car dealer license for Genesis of Braintree, which would be at 411 Quincy Ave., the site of the former Super Shine Car Wash.

At its June meeting, the planning board approved a new Quirk Hyundai dealership, which will be built on a portion of the property occupied by his Chrysler Jeep dealership.

Frank Marinelli, a lawyer representing Quirk, said Genesis is Hyundai's luxury vehicle brand. He said the location is a temporary one, and that Quirk plans to apply for approval for a new Genesis dealership at 575 Quincy Ave., part of the former Fore River shipyard owned by Quirk and now used for vehicle storage.

Marinelli said the temporary location is zoned for highway business, where auto dealerships are allowed. The location has 50 parking spaces, and 27 of them will be used to display inventory. Service work for the vehicles would be done at other Quirk dealerships.

The Hyundai dealership would be on a 4-acre site. Marinelli told the planning board on June 14 that the size of the building would be reduced from about 27,300 square feet to 26,000 square feet and a proposed driveway across from a Patten Avenue house would be eliminated from the plans.

The dealership would have a total of 166 parking spaces.

Marinelli said the development represents a $2 million to $3 million investment.

He said the plans meet all zoning requirements and an auto dealership "is a use by right in the highway business zone."

The two new dealerships would give Quirk a total of eight dealerships in the area. Across the street, he has Chevrolet, Buick/GMC, Subaru and used-car dealerships. He also has a nearby Kia dealership.

Quirk began his auto business four decades ago when he bought the former Clark and Taber Chevrolet dealership in Weymouth Landing. That property is now the site of the Landing 53 apartments.