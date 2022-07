A caucus of councilmembers publicly dissented this week from the city’s bid to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. On July 5, the city has its first chance to consider an agreement that would pave the way for the RNC, an invitation created by parties including Tennessee’s RNC host committee and Metro’s legal and finance departments. Councilmember Robert Swope will carry it at next week's Council meeting. Jonathan Hall, who represents a wide swath of northwest Davidson County, is a co-sponsor.

