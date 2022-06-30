ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, June 30

By Drew M
cortlandvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022:. High pressure will move through the area today keeping the weather calm and quiet. Winds will be very light beneath the high pressure system. Wind speeds under 5 mph...

cortlandvoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, July 2

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022:. Skies will brighten today as a cold front departs the region. Clouds and a few showers will hold on through the early morning hours. The chances for rain will drop...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Lose Power After Overnight Storm

Many are still without power after thunderstorms swept the Southern Tier last night. Broome and Chenango County saw thousands of power outages as a result of last night's downpour, as well as many downed trees. Among the worst hit was Whitney Point, with over 1,000 outages as of this morning.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney Point, or 8 miles southeast of Marathon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Whitney Point, Lisle, Brisben, Smithville Flats, Nineveh, South Oxford and Smithville Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer events happening in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The busy travel weekend is looking great for local regions and they’re excited to welcome in summer tourists. From wineries to the Finger Lakes, to amusement parks and more, the Southern Tier is expecting a larger than usual tourist season. After two years of being stuck inside people are ready to travel. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Cortland, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Friday’s Fourth of July activities end on a stormy note

The storms held off for Friday evening’s Fourth of July festivities in Candor, N.Y. The heavy rain predicted for this evening arrived at the conclusion of the annual fireworks, and just in time for the guests to head home. The action started last night with Wheelock Rides, and rolled...
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

New updates on Friday’s I-86 tanker fire

New updates about the tanker fire on Interstate-86 have been provided by New York State Police. According to police, the fire was caused by a brake malfunction in the rear section of the trailer. They say that the tanker contained carbon dioxide, but nothing escaped from the tanker. Hazmat crews from Elmira were on the […]
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, July 2

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County for the week starting June 27. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. A full breakdown of numbers can be seen here in the county health department’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Weather#Wind Speeds#Outlook
FL Radio Group

Sterling Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

An area tradition is returning for its 46th year. Visitors will be transported back to 1585 as the Sterling Renaissance Festival returns to Cayuga County. Beginning Saturday, the festival runs through August 14th. Each weekend will have a different theme from pirates to fantasy. The festival opens with family appreciation...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Record Breaking Bass Reeled In From Cayuga Lake on Opening Day

Not a bad way to kick off the opening day of bass season. With a record-breaking fish. Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion, New York set a New York State record for smallmouth bass. He reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce from Cayuga Lake in Seneca County on June 15, the opening day of bass season. It beat the previous record by two ounces, which was a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whcuradio.com

Fire damages Cortland apartment building

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Cortland. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon on Elm Street. The Cortland Standard reports the fire damaged an apartment building and injured a firefighter. Authorities say the cause was cooking-related.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Battle Building Fire in Binghamton

Crews responded to the scene of a building fire in Binghamton Friday morning. The call came in at 9:36 a.m. for a fire at 139 Washington Street. The street was closed off, with a hose linked up to a room on the fifth floor of the building -- no smoke was visible. Neighboring buildings were evacuated.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Three Bear Inn in Marathon for sale

A village of Marathon staple may be changing ownership soon. The Three Bear Inn, a historic hotel, restaurant, and bar located at 3 Broome St. in a structure that has existed for more than 222 years, may soon be sold off, according to owner and operator Sharon Toussaint. The current business has been operating on the property since the 1900s. Toussaint has been the manager for more than 35 years.
MARATHON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy