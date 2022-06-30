Cortland Weather Outlook: Thursday, June 30

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney Point, or 8 miles southeast of Marathon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Whitney Point, Lisle, Brisben, Smithville Flats, Nineveh, South Oxford and Smithville Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO