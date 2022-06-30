ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Chicken Quesadilla is Eaton’s July Pizza of the Month

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxcitiesmagazine.com

The Cherry on Top! Worth the Drive Ice Cream

‘Tis the season! Summer is for sunny days, warm breezes and road trips, and more often than not, that means ice cream. Strolling through a park or parked at a picnic table or bench, the cool treat is synonymous with being young and young at heart. And that’s just the cherry on top of what’s already a likely sweet and sticky day.
SHERWOOD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lake Country Picnic Company serving luxury picnics

WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Pets and CBD – Cannabis Collective LLC | By Marissa Corbett

Washington Co., WI – Just like humans our furry family members are experiencing relief from many of the same issues we do. Issues like inflammation, pain, anxiety, and even seizures. How it works. Cannabidiol (CBD) is from the hemp plant. Hemp plants have extremely low levels of THC so...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Chicken Quesadilla
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Worth the Drive: Beaver Dam

Experience an invigorating mix of heritage, creative expression and small-town charm with a short drive to Beaver Dam! Located an hour from the Fox Cities, Beaver Dam is the largest city in Dodge County with a population of only 16,708 at the 2020 census. As the area continues to flourish, new visitors are now discovering its exciting historical roots, community-focused events and spacious areas to explore.
BEAVER DAM, WI
CBS 58

After Sunday sun, Mother Nature launches her own fireworks on the 4th

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Not the best of timing with this forecast. Sunday looks great. Highs in the low to mid 80s, especially away from the lake. The weather for all the fireworks Sunday evening looks nice too. And then we run into storms starting Monday, especially the second part of the day as a strong warm front lifts north. We actually have a slight risk of severe weather for much of the area too. Hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain all are threats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Submit your photos: Is your corn “knee high by the Fourth of July”

Washington Co., WI – Knee high by the Fourth of July is an old-timey saying in the farming community; an early visual that could signal a prosperous growing season. Below is Watson at Homestead View, LLC Farm in the town of Addison. We’ll have to wait until Watson has hit his teenage growth spurt to find out whether or not this is truly knee high corn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

The Kewaskum Krazy Kwilt is in good form for tonight’s fireworks

July 3, 2022 – Per the usual custom of those planning to attend the annual fireworks display at River Hill Park, 1150 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, the hillside has morphed into one giant quilt of tarps, blankets and such for those who opted to arrive early to secure their favorite spot for the show. Some were there as early dawn on July 1 when folks were first allowed to stake their claim.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

11-year-old Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jessalyn reflects on recovery

WAUKESHA — Approximately seven months after Jessalyn Torres was struck in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, she is continuing to heal from her physical and mental injuries and is looking ahead to the future. Amber Kohnke, Torres’ mother, and Torres shared some of their journey with...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Tyrone Taylor picks up tab at Hot House Tavern

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This one's on Tyrone!. Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor has picked up the tab over at Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls as part of their 2022 season tradition of giving back to the fans in the community. For every Friday road game this season, the Crew...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy