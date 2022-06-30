ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Flooring bid approved for Audubon Courthouse as various offices change locations

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s appears to be moving closer to filling their full-time IT Director.

An offer has been extended for the opening. “After some discussion we went ahead and decided to offer the job to a candidate we interviewed last week. He’s a very good candidate. A little bit shorter on experience than maybe what we wanted, but we have an offer from another county to mentor him and get him up to speed. We thought this was probably a good option for Audubon County to get a young guy to stay long term.”

Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says they haven’t heard back yet from the candidate, but will hopefully know by next week.

As part of the re-alignment of the court house a $3,500 bid from Janning Tile was approved for an epoxy floor where the Sheriff’s Department is moving into. “It’s a little bit more expensive than tile, but it was a profoundly better floor we thought.”

As part of an effort to fill third floor office space, the Assessor’s Office is moving upstairs, the Deputies are shifting to the old Assessor’s Office, the EMA Director will go where the Deputies were, and the IT Director will take the old EMA Office. Sorensen admits it will be a lot of moving, but says in the end it will be a really nice change for the courthouse layout.

