Judge to rule if Middlesex Boro schools racial discrimination lawsuit expands

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH - A federal court judge is scheduled to decide next week if another plaintiff can be added to a lawsuit alleging "systemic racism" in the school district.

Judge Madeline Cox Arleo may rule July 5 whether attorney Norman Jimerson Jr. can add add another plaintiff to the 46-page suit that was filed in March alleging Black students have been called "the most noxious racial epithet in the contemporary American lexicon," physically threatened and assaulted, and "administratively singled out because of the color of their skin."

The school district has denied the allegations.

The school district has also hired a new law firm, Flanagan, Barone and O'Brien of Bernardsville, to represent it in court.

In a motion filed earlier earlier this month, Jimerson said he wanted to add a second student to the lawsuit, saying that she also has been the subject of "persistent racial harassment" at the high and middle schools.

The student, identified only by her initials because of her age, has been called racial epithets and has been harassed about her hair and single-parent household, according to Jimerson's motion.

The student told teachers and staffers about the incidents, but became "discouraged" when there was no response and "doubted that they would ever intervene," the motion says.

"The harassment was so pervasive and happened so often in front of adults, (the student) concluded that school administrators, teaching staff and other employees condoned the behavior and believed reporting further would be futile," the motion continues.

Several Black students, according to the motion, "dislike attending Middlesex High School and at times missed school because of the racial harassment."

In a November 2020 incident, Jimerson wrote in the motion, a male white classmate called her a racial epithet and the student's mother reported it to the middle school principal who "did nothing more than make the student apologize." No disciplinary action was taken.

"This incident, standing by itself, qualifies as actionable," Jimerson argues. "It goes well beyond simple acts of teasing and name-calling."

The parent of another Black student who filed the original lawsuit went to the Nov. 8 school board meeting and "implored" the board "to take these matters seriously, to look into them deeply and to somehow find a method, find the means to address the racist antics that have been taking place within the borough school district."

The father's appearance before the board came days after his daughter and a Black friend were "subject to a verbal attack and physical threat" by a student the lawsuit labels as a "serial harasser of African-American students" and two others.

Two weeks before that incident, the lawsuit says, the daughter and the same friend had again been harassed at a school homecoming dance by the same student who used a racial slur and made an obscene gesture.

A teacher witnessed the incident, according to the lawsuit, and told the daughter and her friend "not to say anything and keep your heads down."

The suit alleges the other student was "merely" asked to leave the dance, but the incident was not referred for a HIB (harassment, intimidation, bullying) investigation.

Throughout the child’s time in the school district, the lawsuit argues, "white schoolmates have … racially harassed her with impunity."

Besides detailing the alleged racial harassment and discrimination against the student, the lawsuit also charges that the school district has been lax in monitoring whether staff members have successfully completed the mandatory HIB programs. The suit charges that staff members "routinely" fail to take the training and there is no student training on the policy in the high school student handbook.

The suit also contends that the school district has failed to investigate complaints of racial harassment and discrimination "despite repeated pleas from students, parents and community members."

The lawsuit also alleges that Black students, who make up for about 6.7% of the district's 2,079 enrollment, "are disciplined at a far higher rate than their white schoolmates."

