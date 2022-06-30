ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

12-story building planned for New Brunswick's downtown

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpJes_0gQasy9x00

NEW BRUNSWICK - A 12-story building with office, research and medical school space is planned for French Street in the city's downtown.

Co-applicants NJ Innovation Associates LLC and Downtown HUB Associates II LLC are seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to construct the 560,000-square-foot, 12-story, 15 level building. The plan will be presented 7 p.m. July 11 to the New Brunswick Planning Board at the New Brunswick Municipal Courthouse, 25 Kirkpatrick St.

Earlier: New Brunswick apartment building plan calls for limited parking

The project is planned for a site at 20 French St. bordered by French, Spring, Paterson and Kirkpatrick streets within the Ferren Redevelopment Area. The 12-story building is considered a permitted use within the Ferren Redevelopment Area, according to the public notice.

NJ Innovation Associates LLC is the designated redeveloper for the project.

Parking for the high rise building is expected to be provided at the New Brunswick Parking Authority's parking facility, known as the Wellness Center, located across Kirkpatrick Street from the project. The parking facility has capacity for the project's 336-space parking requirement.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: 12-story building planned for New Brunswick's downtown

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield

A struggling development project next to the Metro-North station in Fairfield is ready to ramp up with a new developer. Accurate, a New Jersey-based developer, purchased the site for The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, CT Insider reported. Black Rock Realty was the seller. The price has not been disclosed. The...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Target sets plans to open another N.J. store

Target, one of the nation’s leading retailers, is setting its sights on opening another New Jersey location. The company recently submitted an application to open another store in Jersey City, according to Jersey Digs. The proposed location, 381 Route 440 in the Stadium Plaza shopping center, formerly housed a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Brunswick#Urban Construction#Nj Innovation Associates#Llc#Kirkpatrick St#French#The Wellness Center
midjersey.news

July 1, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor W. Reed Gusciora issued an executive order last night, making emergency appropriations to avoid a government shutdown in the Capital City heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “We have the funds needed to pay workers, pickup the garbage, and keep our our clinics and...
TRENTON, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
roi-nj.com

46 acres donated to Morris County Park Commission

Rensselaer Commercial Properties announced the donation of 46.975 acres of land in the borough of Riverdale to the Morris County Parks Commission. The donated land will become a part of the Waughaw Mountain Greenway. “We believe that a crucial part of doing business is serving the communities we operate in,”...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Central Park Playground in Lawrenceville NJ

Ahoy! Raise the anchor and prepare to set sail for a good time when you visit the Central Park Playground in Lawrenceville New Jersey. We’ve got the details on a Lawrenceville playground that can spark all kinds of imaginative adventures when you visit with the kids. 10 Things to...
TRAVEL
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne takes action on former Frank Theatres

The Bayonne Planning Board has granted amended final site plan approval for the adaptive reuse of the former Frank Theatres at 191 LeFante Way. The new plan includes the expansion of the second floor and an addition of a partial third floor. The board voted unanimously to approve the application....
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Target Planning a New Store on Jersey City’s West Side

One of the country’s largest retailers could be opening their second Jersey City outpost as plans have emerged to bring a new location to the site of a vacant building. Earlier this month, Target submitted an application to revitalize an address listed as 381 Route 440. The 424,000-square-foot property, formerly home to a Kmart, falls within the Stadium Plaza shopping center and is not far from the massive Bayfront redevelopment along the Hackensack River.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 661 Manida Street Senior Apartments in Hunts Point, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 661 Manida Street, an eight-story residential building with senior housing in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Designed by Rise Architecture and developed by Josil Group, the structure yields 56 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,343 to $96,080.
BRONX, NY
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
94.5 PST

A beloved NJ frozen yogurt shop and café is forced to close

It’s one thing to have a popular eatery and have it become successful and it’s another to become a place where the community knows it will be taken care of. Westfield’s Bohemian Raspberry, a frozen yogurt shop and café, announced that it’s going to close its doors by August 1st because its lease will not be renewed.
WESTFIELD, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Celebrates Plastic Free July by Asking Residents to “Take the Challenge”

The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County Clean Communities would like to encourage residents to celebrate and participate in Plastic Free July!. “Finding ways to go plastic free is easier than you think and residents can certainly do a lot on a personal level to help save the environment,” said Commissioner Chair Rebecca Williams. “The information provided here are great examples of how you can make a big impact on the environment and reduce the amount of plastic waste you or your family use on a daily basis. I hope you will all join us in participating in this challenge.”
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shake Shack announces two new New Jersey locations

Shake Shack, which already has 13 Garden State locations, is planning on adding at least two more. The new locations announced this week will be in Edison and Jersey City. The company announced that the Edison store will be in the Menlo Park Mall across from Seasons 52. Its planned opening date is Dec. 3, according to Patch.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

851
Followers
821
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy