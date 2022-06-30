ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Fourth of July at Delaware beaches: Here's everything you need to know for food and fun

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

It's time for what is arguably summer's biggest weekend at the Delaware beaches: the Fourth of July.

If you're heading for one of the state's favorite beach towns, prepare yourself for traffic, lots of people and a whole bunch of Fourth of July celebrations. With the holiday landing on Monday this year, there will be plenty of activities stretching throughout the long holiday weekend and plenty of people spending their holiday with some fun in the sun.

So what do you need to know? We've got you covered.

For anyone looking to visit the beaches during the weekend of July 2 , this guide will help answer questions ranging from event details to parking and the latest weather reports.

TASTES OF SUMMER: Delaware has a new canned Orange Crush and the son of Wilmington's mayor is behind it

Fourth of July fireworks

Not every Delaware beach town sets off its own fireworks, and not every one does it on the formal Fourth of July. Here's where you can see the fireworks if you're in town. Keep in mind, most towns close roads as part of their celebrations so expect to arrive early, plan for road closures and delays and bring your patience.

Lewes will launch its fireworks from a barge in the bay off Savannah Beach around 8:30 p.m. Monday The fireworks can be seen throughout town, especially at higher elevations. The bridges at Savannah Road and Freeman Highway will be closed, so it may be wise to park downtown and walk toward the fireworks if possible.

Rehoboth Beach will set off its fireworks on Sunday from anytime between 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. -- it all depends on the weather, though festivities in town begin at 8 p.m. Zambelli Fireworks will handle the show, which is launched from south of Rehoboth Avenue and visible up and down the beach and boardwalk.

Dewey Beach 's fireworks, hosted by Highway One, will launch at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July from a barge in Rehoboth Bay.

Bethany Beach will host a fireworks show at dusk on Monday, July 4, but live music will start at 7:30 p.m. downtown.

For more information on all of the Fourth of July events happening at the beaches, check out our roundup here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEu9e_0gQasxHE00

Weather for the Fourth of July holiday weekend

If you're a Delaware beaches fan, then you probably know this already: The weather can certainly be unpredictable and quickly changing here. So here's a reminder to always check your weather channels or apps before settling in on the sand.

That being said, the National Weather Service is predicting a mix of sun, rain and storms this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area.

Friday is looking to be a beautiful beach day with a high of 84 and sunny skies throughout the day. As some light winds pick up in the evening, temperatures will drop to 73 overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCQ02_0gQasxHE00

Saturday is forecast to bring a high temperature of 82 degrees, though the National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Heavy rainfall may come along with those storms. Showers will likely continue overnight and drop the temperatures to the low 70s.

More showers are slated for Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms again after 2 p.m. The high will top out at 77 degrees, according to forecasters. Overnight, temperatures will slightly drop again with a chance of rain continuing into the early morning hours.

As for the actual Fourth of July holiday, forecasters say it's going to be a mostly sunny day with highs topping out at 79 degrees. While we're still a few days out, forecasters are saying there's a slight chance of showers that evening.

What to expect at restaurants, beach businesses

Delaware’s beach towns are preparing for a summer that’s as busy – if not busier – than last year.

That means it’s once again time for this reminder: Have patience, folks.

Many restaurants, bars, and others in the service industry are still facing staffing shortages. While some businesses are getting more help from international students than in the past two years when COVID-19 restrictions limited that workforce, several other factors are impacting the seasonal labor shortage this year – especially a lack of affordable housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuIGl_0gQasxHE00

Remember last year when some businesses were limiting hours or services? Visitors could see that again this summer, according to Carol Everhart, president of the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce.

Hiring signs are still hanging in many business windows and some are forced to have limited hours due to staffing.

HOUSING: Work near the beach but can't afford to live here? How the county, others plan to fix that

It may be wise to make early reservations, follow your favorite spots on social media or call ahead to stay updated on any changes.

As far as outdoor dining, many beach towns found ways to continue that in the 2022 season. However, Rehoboth Beach no longer allowed parking spaces to be blocked off for dining on public sidewalks.

OUTDOOR DINING: Rehoboth Beach passes new outdoor dining rules for public sidewalks ahead of 2022 summer

Public health guidelines, COVID cases

An unfortunate reality: COVID-19 is still present for summer vacations at the Delaware beaches. But the good news is cases and hospitalizations have been decreasing since late May, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported that an average of 14.3% of tests were coming back positive as of June 27.

COVID'S TOLL: What Delaware can learn about grief and hope amid another tragic milestone for COVID-19

Even with these downward trends, though, DPH reminds people to stay vigilant – especially when traveling for crowded events or visiting the beaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm520_0gQasxHE00

This is the latest advice from DPH:

  • Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • There are no mask mandates, but DPH advises masking up in indoor places or if you are at higher risk for illness.
  • Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.
  • Stay informed and turn to reliable sources for data, information, and treatment options like de.gov/coronavirus.

Want to know where to receive booster shots? Visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth .

Parking and transportation

All resort towns from Lewes to Fenwick Island have their seasonal parking rules in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juYYz_0gQasxHE00

PARKING 2022: How much will it cost to park at the Delaware beaches? Parking changes coming this summer

Both Rehoboth and Lewes increased some parking rates this year . It is now a universal $3 per hour rate in Rehoboth, and Lewes is charging $1.50 downtown and $2.50 at the beaches.

Lewes has several free non-metered parking lots listed on its website, as well as metered lots and spaces on side streets.

When visiting Delaware State Parks like Cape Henlopen, parking is included in the entrance fee.

In Dewey Beach, parking is free in all permit-only and metered spaces Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 11 p.m. only. All other days and times, you must pay to park on public streets.

(These free parking times coincide with family-friendly movie nights and bonfires in Dewey, events that continue throughout the summer).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKQSS_0gQasxHE00

Fenwick Island and South Bethany mostly require permits to park, but Fenwick offers free parking on its side streets after 4 p.m.

In Bethany Beach, all spaces are either metered or require a permit through Sept. 15.

Many of these towns and cities offer payment through the ParkMobile app.

For more about parking (or State Park fees), visit each beach town's website:

If planning to visit one of the State Parks, it's wise to check the parks' Facebook pages where staff will post whether the park is closed due to full parking.

Consider taking the Beach Bus

Want to forget about parking or paying for gas? Take a bus to the beach. Parking is free at the park and rides in Lewes and Rehoboth Beach.

The Beach Bus has already started its routes and will continue seven days a week until Sept. 11. The stops include Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City in Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nG0vO_0gQasxHE00

The cost to ride the bus is $2 per trip, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-day pass or $60 for a 30-day pass.

Traveling from northern Delaware or Kent County? The 305 Beach Connection from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach started last weekend. It runs Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 5.

WEST REHOBOTH: Hidden no more: How the West Rehoboth community is telling their stories through art

Riders taking this bus will pay $6 for one-way trips from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Odessa and $4 from Dover and South Frederica. A daily pass is $10 from New Castle County and $8 from Kent County.

If traveling around Bethany Beach, the town also offers a trolley with a single route that runs from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs 25 cents per trip.

In Lewes, the new seasonal transit option Lewes Line cost $1 per ride. Stops include the two municipal beaches, downtown locations, the library and more. To learn more, visit www.ci.lewes.de.us/363/Lewes-Line .

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@delmarvanow.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Fourth of July at Delaware beaches: Here's everything you need to know for food and fun

Comments / 0

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to the July Fourth weekend in Delaware

July Fourth – a day filled with BBQs, backyard cornhole, and beach trips – is just around the corner. With travel agencies expecting around 12% of the state’s population to pack up and head out on vacation, here’s what to know about Independence Day in the First State: Travel AAA Mid-Atlantic expects 116,000 Delawareans to travel at least 50 miles ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Improvements planned at state park campgrounds

The state of Delaware is getting 3.2 million dollars in federal funding to improve campgrounds at several state parks. The funds are from the US Economic Development Administration and are earmarked for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, and Trap Pond state parks. The improvements include:. Cape Henlopen:...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Fenwick Island, DE
Wilmington, DE
Government
Wilmington, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
City
Millsboro, DE
City
Bethany Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Fourth Of July#The Beaches#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Orange Crush
Cape Gazette

Survey offers insight into surf-fishing program

Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Supermarket News

Local Produces Boxes make return at Giant Food

Giant Food has relaunched its Local Produce Boxes program after a fruitful debut last summer. The boxes — containing locally grown, in-season fruit and vegetables — drew a strong response from customers last year and will again be available for order throughout the summer through GiantFood.com and fulfillment via the Giant Delivers service, Landover, Md.-based Giant said yesterday.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Severe Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain, Tornado Watch, To Maryland Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 Maryland counties until 9 p.m. and a tornado warning for Cecil County, Maryland, until 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. The tornado warning was canceled around 9:35 p.m. During that same time period, the service issued a flash flood warning for Frederick, Middletown, Braddock Heights, Rising Sun, Fair Hill, Bay View, and Cecil County until 10 p.m. LWX issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: 1.00 IN] for Cecil [MD] till 9:45 PM EDT https://t.co/kDSaOKR9Cw pic.twitter.com/LiTQoHgpRG — Howard Bernstein (@hbwx) July 3, 2022 The service had raised a severe thunderstorm watch warning for...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Watch out for bears!

Photo of Black Bear on South Altamont Avenue in Thurmont by Bob Delphey. Last month, a young black bear wandered onto the property of a Frederick hotel on Buckeystown Pike and climbed one of the trees. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent a team to tranquilize the bear and release him near Gambrill State Park.
THURMONT, MD
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness found guilty on 3 of 5 charges

  State auditor Kathleen McGuiness was found guilty Friday on charges of official misconduct, structuring and conflict of interest in state court. All three are misdemeanors. The jury of 12 Kent County residents acquitted McGuiness of charges of theft and intimidation, both felonies, after a three-week trial. McGuiness will not be sentenced until after pre-trial motions are filed and ruled ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning. On June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road and drove off the north edge of the roadway. As the vehicle exited the roadway it began rotating in a clockwise direction. After leaving the roadway the Pontiac traveled a short distance until its driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.
CAMDEN, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy