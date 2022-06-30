ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Fourth of July weekend brings county fair, First Fridays and more to do in the area

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZqJd_0gQasud300

A three-day weekend awaits for the celebration of the Fourth of July. But, first, there's First Fridays, the opening of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair and other events to enjoy. For hikers and cyclists, Joseph Dits has a roundup of hikes and rides occurring this weekend as part of his Outdoor Adventures column. For a list of other events happening this weekend, check The Tribune's online calendar.

‘When Calls the Heart’ closes run July 2 at Round Barn Theatre

Based on the novel by Janette Oke, the musical features a book by Bethany Crawford and original music and lyrics by Christy Stutzman.

“When Calls the Heart” follows Elizabeth Thatcher as she makes her way from her wealthy childhood home across the rugged Canadian west to teach in a small, one-room schoolhouse. Elizabeth’s heart for teaching is challenged by various trials from her pupils, her rugged surroundings and by a handsome Canadian Mountie.

From nuclear war love song to COVID theme:Modern English on its New Wave classic 'I Melt With You' and more

Oke’s novel also inspired a Hallmark Channel series.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. June 30 and July 1 and 2.

Tickets are $37.95-$13.95. Dinner packages (dining at The Barns Restaurant) are available for $67.95.

For more information, call 574-773-4188 or visit thebarnsatnappanee.com.

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair opens July 1 and continues through July 9

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair opens at 5:30 p.m. July 1 and continues through July 9 at 5117 Ironwood Road.

The fair’s Opening Ceremonies Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. July 1.

Except for July 1, the fairgrounds open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. each day. The Newton Family Commercial Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Other counties:It's county fair season. Here's the schedule for the area's fairs

Midway rides operated by North American Midway will be open from 2 to 11 p.m. There are height restrictions on all rides. For more midway information, visit http://www.namidway.com. All rides are one ticket, and tickets are $1.50 each. Ticket days are July 4 and 6. Wristbands, good to ride all day, are $30; wristband days are July 1-3rd, 5, and 7-9. Wristbands purchased in advance are $25 and available here.

Other highlights include the following:

Holiday weekend:From fireworks to a pickle fling, Michiana offers many activities for July 4th holiday

  • A youth talent show for individual and group singing, dancing and musical acts ages 7 to 21 with registration at 5 p.m. and showtime at 6 p.m. July 5
  • The Anything Lemon Contest at 2 p.m. July 6
  • The ATV Big Air Tour at 7 p.m. July 7
  • An antique tractor pull at 10 a.m. July 9

Musical acts include, among others, Gatlin Parker, Amarillo Sky, Justin McCormick, The Mongo Catz, The South Bend/Mishawaka Valleyaires, and Blammo & Ultrafab.

Fair admission is free from 6 to 9 a.m., $5 after 9 a.m., and free for ages 8 and younger and for police, fire, EMT and active military with proper identification.

For more information, call 574-291-4870 or visit 4hfair.com.

‘Star Spangled Downtown’ theme for First Fridays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Downtown South Bend Inc. presents “Star Spangled Downtown” as the theme for its July First Fridays event from 5 to 9 p.m. July 1 in downtown.

First Fridays features live music, dining and retail specials, art receptions, kid-friendly activities, and more.

Sign of the future?:Is the electrified marquee at State Theater in downtown South Bend a symbol of hope?

Highlights include the following:

  • Fridays by the Fountain, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon R. Hunt Plaza, 211 N. Michigan St.: Memphis Underground performs, while food vendors offer a variety of lunch options, or bring your own.
  • Studebaker Car Show and Antique Bicycle Display, 5 to 8 p.m.: The Studebaker Drivers Club will have dozens of their cars on display on Michigan Street near Studebaker Plaza. At the Gridiron, The Wheelmen — a national organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of antique bicycles — will have some of their bicycles from the late 1800s/early 1900s on display and will even demonstrate how they get on a high-wheeled bicycle/penny farthing.
  • Urban Picnic on Michigan Street, 5 to 9 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Street: A block of Michigan Street will be closed for distanced dining in the street, with a free concert by The Van Dyke Revue.
  • Carnival Games on the Gridiron, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Gridiron: DTSB will have several carnival games on the Gridiron, with a chance to win prizes. Free, and the games will be open to all ages.
  • Meet Me on the Island, 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. at Island Park behind Century Center, 120 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: The event features art, food, drink, dancing, conversation, and live music by Cleveland's Blue Lunch Band. Advance tickets are $7 for WVPE-FM (88.1) members and $12 for non-members; $15 at the gate for all (credit cards only).

From the past:Blue Lunch marks 30 years with ‘Special’

  • Guided Walking Tour of Historic West Washington District, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 302 W. Washington St.: Steve Szaday, with the City of South Bend, in conjunction with Historic Preservation Commission of South Bend and St. Joseph County, will lead the evening tour of the West Washington Street National Historic District. Cost is $5 (cash only). Reservations can be made by calling 574-282-1110 or visiting https://www.downtownsouthbend.com/walking-tours.
  • Outdoor Movie at Howard Park, 7 p.m., 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.: Watch 1998’s “The Parent Trap,” starring Lindsay Lohan as twin sisters who try to reunite their divorced parents, played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.
  • Latin Dance at Howard Park, 7 to 9 p.m., 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.: This outdoor event welcomes all levels of dance, all abilities and all ages. Admission is $5 and includes the beginner’s lesson at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing.
  • First Fridays Fireworks, 10 p.m.: A fireworks display launched from the Jefferson Bridge serves as the grand finale of the night. The best viewing locations will be at Meet Me on the Island, Pier Park, Howard Park and on the Colfax Bridge sidewalk.

For more information, call 574-282-1110 or visit downtownsouthbend.com.

Goshen singer Bland-Kendall presents ‘Blue Skies’ at the Goshen Theater

GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater presents “Blue Skies: A cabaret exploring The Great American Songbook with Carrie Lee Bland-Kendall” at 9 p.m. July 1 at 216 S. Main St.

The program features songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson and Rosemary Clooney and from composers George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more.

A resident of Goshen, Bland-Kendall grew up as an Asian American Army brat in 1980s Berlin and fell in love with old Hollywood movie musicals as a child.

Plan ahead:2022 South Bend festivals and concerts to keep your summer full of fun

She worked in theater and film for many years in Chicago and Savannah. Her ongoing creative work and credits can be found on her website, carrieleebland-kendall.com, and social media.

Elkhart pianist Celia Weiss accompanies.

Weiss has taught music in public schools in Elkhart and Goshen and piano at Goshen College. She is an adjunct assistant professor for the Raclin School of the Arts at Indiana University South Bend and is a frequent performer on the organ and piano for “Lunchtime Live” at The Lerner Theatre.

Bland-Kendall created “Blue Skies” with creative consultant Rob Lindley, an actor, director and writer based in Chicago. He is currently writing and stage directing the upcoming Ravinia concert “Yours, Stephen Sondheim: His Letters, Mentorship, and Music” with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and stars from Broadway.

Tickets are $20-$10.

For more information, call 574-312-3701 or visit goshentheater.org.

Aubin debuts as music director of SMSO with July 3 concert and fireworks at Silver Beach

ST. JOSEPH — Maestro Matthew Aubin makes his debut as the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra’s music director with the orchestra’s “Independence Day Celebration” concert at 8:30 p.m. July 3 at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach.

The America-themed program includes, among other selections, “The Star-Spangled Banner, Aaron Copland’s “Hoe Down,” three marches by John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin’s “Ragtime” and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, which has become associated with the Fourth of July holiday because of its rousing ending that calls for cannon fire.

Fireworks conclude the concert.

The SMSO announced earlier in June that Aubin had been hired to replace Maestro Robin Fountain, who retired from the orchestra at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Market Basket:'Donut Worry Be Happy:' Diamond Dough and Co. opens in Cassopolis, Michigan

Originally from Norwich Conn., and now based in Jackson, Mich., Aubin currently has been music director of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra for five seasons. He also serves as artistic director for The Chelsea Symphony in New York City.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$10 in advance; $5 more the day of the concert.

For more information, call 269-982-4030 or visit smso.org.

