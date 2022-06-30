ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Bill adds vaccine cards to list of documents under forgery crimes

By Tara Lennon, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Delawareans could soon face clear-cut consequences for forging vaccination cards.

The bill, which passed the General Assembly this week and awaits Gov. John Carney's signature, would add vaccine documentation to a list of written instruments that when altered or recreated classifies as second- or third-degree forgery.

“If somebody in Delaware forges a vaccine card, it doesn’t matter what the vaccine is for, that is forgery with very clear and stepped-up repercussions,” Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, said.

For both holding and creating a fake vaccine card, the law would subject Delawareans to specific consequences depending on how severely they have violated the law. The law stipulates that first offenses, only involving a single vaccine card, are forgery in the third degree. This will count as a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,300 fine.

For all other instances of forgery of vaccine documentation, the law classifies them as forgery in the second degree, a Class G felony, which has a maximum sentence of two years.

In January, a Lewes-area paramedic was charged with manufacturing and selling fake vaccine cards over the internet. Federal authorities said the paramedic made around $1,300 from the scheme.

While the paramedic was charged at the federal level, this law makes it more clear how to charge a person for creating or holding a fake vaccine card at the state level moving forward.

“We know there’s a potential for abuse of the vaccination card system, and want to make sure that Delawareans understand how seriously we’re taking this both as a matter of honesty but also as a critical public health issue to ensure that individuals can rely on the representations made on vaccination cards,” Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville, said in a Senate Health & Social Services Committee Meeting on May 18.

Contact Tara Lennon at tlennon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Bill adds vaccine cards to list of documents under forgery crimes

Comments / 0

