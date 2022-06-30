ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NY lawmakers back in Albany to address Supreme Court gun ruling. What to know

By Sarah Taddeo and Chris McKenna, New York State Team
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lnhiw_0gQassrb00

And just like that, they’re back.

The New York Legislature is in session in Albany Thursday, just weeks after they departed following the end of New York’s regular session in early June.

They’ll be discussing New York’s response to a Supreme Court ruling that struck down a component of New York gun law, which required a person show “proper cause” for carrying a handgun.

"We are going to make sure we have the strongest protections possible," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday at a media briefing, adding that New York already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

The Supreme Court ruled that the "proper cause" requirement was unconstitutional in that it keeps citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment rights, according to the opinion. Hochul railed against the decision, saying the Court “recklessly” struck down the law at “a moment of national reckoning on gun violence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpbQ4_0gQassrb00

The case was closely watched in New York, as it came on the heels of a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May . An 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a Tops Friendly Markets store in a historically Black neighborhood, killing 10 and injuring three more in what authorities called a racially-motivated killing.

It also came just before the passage of landmark, bipartisan gun control legislation at the federal level, which was signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday. The new laws bolster background checks for prospective gun owners under 21 and provides more funding for states to implement red flag laws and intervention measures, like mental health programs.

As New York prepared for a High Court ruling against the “proper cause” law earlier this year, Hochul vowed to call lawmakers back into session to craft legislation that would be in keeping with the decision, but would further focus gun control efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxrMO_0gQassrb00

She followed through on that promise, scheduling a session for Thursday over legislation she says will look at restrictions on guns in sensitive locations.

“Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence,” she said on Twitter last week.

Other parts of the gun licensing process, including fingerprinting, background checks and training in firearms, remain constitutional, according to the Court’s ruling, and will therefore remain in place in New York and other states.

'Deeply disturbing day': NY officials blast Supreme Court ruling on state handgun law

Who can get a gun in NY? What the Supreme Court's gun law ruling means for New Yorkers

What might the new NY gun legislation do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHE7B_0gQassrb00

Hochul said her administration has been consulting with legal experts to craft restrictions on carrying handguns in public that would survive any legal challenges under the recent Supreme Court decision. Without them, she said, New York would face a “wave” of concealed firearms in parks and other public places.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement that she looked forward to being back in Albany Thursday.

"As I have said over and over again, states must be the front line of defense," Stewart-Cousins said. "We are ready to take action.”

Hochul spoke of potential elements of the legislation Wednesday, saying that it would likely tackle the following proposals:

  • Restrictions on carrying guns in sensitive locations, such as healthcare and medical buildings, public transit, zoos, polling places and educational institutions.
  • A policy that would declare that private businesses, including restaurants and bars, also are off limits to guns unless the owners declare otherwise by posting a sign saying that concealed-carry weapons are welcome.
  • Strengthening the list of disqualifying criteria to carrying a concealed gun, including if you have a "history of dangerous behavior," she said.
  • Strengthening safe storage laws by adding a requirement to lock up guns in vehicles while traveling. Current law dictates that guns must be safely stored in a household with children ages 16 and under, but Hochul said she wants to raise that threshold to households with kids ages 18 and under.
  • Requiring in-person, firing range training to receive a concealed carry license
  • Requiring a background check for all purchases of ammunition for guns that require a license in New York. Purchasers will need to show their license at the time of purchase.

Hochul excoriated the court for overturning a century-old state law, but called the decision a “temporary setback” that would be mitigated through the impending legislation. She said her administration was still weighing several difficult questions, such as whether to grandfather existing concealed-carry permits or exempt certain license holders such as retired police officers from the new restrictions.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NY lawmakers back in Albany to address Supreme Court gun ruling. What to know

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

NY law allowing non-citizens to vote gets struck down in court

The New York Supreme Court ruled on Monday that non-citizens do not have the right to vote in local elections, striking down a new law passed last year allowing legal permanent residents who have lived in the city for at least 30 days to vote. State Supreme Court Justice Ralph...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

Florida Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Abortion ban is unconstitutional and said he intends to block the law next week, according to The Associated Press. The ban went into effect on Friday. But Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would issue a temporary injunction in the coming days that would allow abortion in Florida to resume and remain legal until 24 weeks into pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Is the Population Growing, or Shrinking, in Capital Region, NY Counties?

Every year, people pack up their lives, and hit the road to move to a new place. Sometimes, it's as simple as moving down the street, or moving to a neighboring town. Other times, however, life necessitates a move that takes a family further away. When the latter happens, the move will often take you across state lines.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

AOC says the U.S. is witnessing a "judicial coup"

U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during joint announcement with U. S. Senator Chuck Schumer at 103rd Street Corona Plaza. Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez announced that in recent COVID relief legislation, the Federal Emergency Management Administration will help pay for the funeral and burial of COVID-hit families that cannot afford it via a $2 billion national pot of disaster funds out of which $260 million will be allocated to New York City. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Court Upholds Denial of Air Permit on Climate Change Grounds

A New York trial court’s ruling to uphold a decision by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to deny a natural gas-fired power plant a key air permit on climate-change grounds could have serious consequences. Although the decision remains subject to appeal, if affirmed it will grant enormous power to state agencies to deny permits and other approvals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the state’s comprehensive climate change statute.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

New York state cracking down on unlicensed marijuana vendors

NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
William Davis

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy