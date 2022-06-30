ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Medical Report: Don't miss these tell-tale signs of a heart attack

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJnOz_0gQaspDQ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Most people know the symptoms of a heart attack, but there are warning signs that can help you avoid the problem.

Sometimes the classic signs of a heart attack are clear and unmistakable: pressure in the chest, pain radiating down the arm or into the jaw. In other cases, the signs can be more vague, with nausea and intense perspiration or a feeling that something isn’t just right. But most people who have heart attacks will say there were warning signs they could have missed — like shortness of breath or extreme fatigue.

Remember: A heart attack is caused by a decreased flow of blood and oxygen to the heart. The blood vessels can be clogged, but other blood vessels like those that go to the legs or other parts of the body can be damaged as well.

Pain or cramps in the legs while walking might be a warning sign that the vessels to the heart are damaged as well. Listen to your body and heed the warnings.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Have Heart#Oxygen#Perspiration#Newsradio#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
Daily Voice

Man Dies, Firefighter Hurt In Jenkintown Fire

A man died and two firefighters were injured in a fire that tore through a house in Montgomery County Friday, July 1. The blaze broke out at a Summit Avenue in Jenkintown around 7:30 p.m., where a man was rescued from the second floor, CBS3 reports. He later died at a local hospital.
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager In Upper Darby Dies Due To Gunshot Wound After Playing With Family Member’s Gun: Police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a teenager was shot and killed in Upper Darby on Friday night. Authorities believe the shooting happened while a group of children were playing with a family member’s gun. The incident happened on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. Yesterday evening, a teenager was struck and killed by a single gunshot on the 6900 block of Ruskin Lane. While the details are still being investigated, this is believed to be the result of a group of children playing with a family member’s gun. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 2, 2022 Upper Darby police is asking the public to educate their children about gun safety and to keep the family in your thoughts. They’re also working with the school district to provide resources and support for everyone affected by the tragedy. The shooting is under investigation.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Philadelphia Public Health: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWctzV7WQAE1xMM.pngPhiladelphia Public Health. BREAKING: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia. During Air Quality Action Days, protect your health by limiting strenuous outdoor activities. Learn more about air quality: https://t.co/AEkKDj97s4 https://t.co/n3OOt94cgw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NJ.com

2 die in early morning N.J. house fire, officials say

Two people died in an early Sunday morning house fire in Readington Township, according to a statement from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. The names of the people who died were not released by the office as authorities had not yet notified their next of kin. The fire broke...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After 2-Alarm Fire Leaves Man Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured In Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a deadly house fire in Montgomery County. Chopper 3 was over Summit Avenue in Jenkintown where firefighters got to the duplex just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. They found a man on the second floor, but he later died at the hospital. The two-alarm fire also sent two firefighters to the hospital, one for a possible heart attack. He’s in stable condition. The other firefighter was released after treatment for heat exhaustion. Several other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
JENKINTOWN, PA
94.5 PST

New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy