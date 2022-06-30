Man shot in North Braddock multiple times

A man was shot in North Braddock Wednesday night multiple times.

Officials were notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street around 9:30 p.m. according to county police. A man was found by first responders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It is unclear if there are any suspects.

Police are investigating.

