Braddock, PA

Man shot in North Braddock multiple times

By Kdka News Staff
 3 days ago

A man was shot in North Braddock Wednesday night multiple times.

Officials were notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street around 9:30 p.m. according to county police. A man was found by first responders. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It is unclear if there are any suspects.

Police are investigating.

