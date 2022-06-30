Nuclear power is gaining support after years of decline. But old hurdles remain

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending slowed in May, as American consumers felt the sting of inflation across the marketplace. Overall consumer spending rose 0.2% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Retail sales in May also slowed from the prior month, though were still well above last year’s levels. Retail and food service sales in May 2022...

