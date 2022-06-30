ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nuclear power is gaining support after years of decline. But old hurdles remain

By Laura Benshoff
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Investment from the government and private sector are changing the trajectory of the aging U.S. nuclear fleet and spurring development of new nuclear technology.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

Biden administration report shows massive fossil fuel industry job losses

The Biden administration published its annual U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) Tuesday, showing large fossil fuel industry job losses. The Department of Energy (DOE) report found that the fuels technology sector experienced job losses totaling 29,271 jobs in 2021, a 3.1% year-over-year decline, with the majority coming in the fossil fuel industry. Onshore and offshore petroleum companies shed 31,593 jobs, a 6.4% decline, the coal industry lost 7,125 jobs, down 11.8% year-over-year, and fossil fuel extraction jobs declined by 12%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden promise to end offshore drilling at stake with upcoming five-year program

The Interior Department is preparing to set the course of U.S. offshore oil and gas leasing for the next five years with a decision that will show whether President Joe Biden's promise to end offshore drilling is still within reach. The agency intends to issue a belated five-year offshore leasing...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Technology#Aging#Investment#U S
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Multiple States and Cities are Stepping Up After the Federal Government Takes Important Climate-Fighting Tools Away

Colorado lawmakers, a former coal state, have approved more than 50 climate-related bills since 2019. The liquor shop in Morris, Minnesota, uses solar electricity to chill its beer. Athens, Ohio, voters placed a carbon tax on themselves. Citizens in Fairfax County, Virginia, collaborated for a year and a half to create a 214-page climate action plan.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Ars Technica

The world can’t wean itself off Chinese lithium

The industrial port of Kwinana on Australia’s western coast is a microcosm of the global energy industry. From 1955, it was home to one of the largest oil refineries in the region, owned by British Petroleum when it was still the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. It once provided 70 percent of Western Australia’s fuel supplies, and the metal husks of old tanks still dominate the shoreline, slowly turning to rust in the salt air.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

Biden administration advances offshore oil and gas drilling

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Late Friday, just before the start of the July 4 holiday weekend, the Biden administration published a draft proposal that could allow new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, a move that environmentalists warned would further endanger marine life and exacerbate the climate crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Green energy jobs are on the rise as fossil fuel companies lose workers

At least in terms of the job market, 2021 was a good year for renewable energy. A report released earlier this week by the Department of Energy found that nearly every part of the renewable energy sector added jobs last year. And despite a rise in fossil fuel production, the number of oil and gas-related jobs actually declined — with some industry workforces shrinking by as much as 12 percent.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Biden’s risky gamble: betting on lowering oil prices

Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia this month highlights the paradox of American power. The US has the economic heft to punish an opponent – but not enough to alter the behaviour of a determined adversary. Sanctions will see Russia’s economy contract by 9% next year. But Washington needs more nations to join its camp to halt Moscow’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Mr Biden has been forced to prioritise war objectives over ethics in meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA says ordered the barbaric murder of the prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Biden’s radical, anti-fossil fuel energy policy costs Americans dearly

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration's energy policies have hurt individual consumers and the economy as a whole.]. There’s a popular genre of fiction books and TV programs that explore what the world might have been like if history had taken a different twist. What if Julius Caesar never crossed the Rubicon? What if Napoleon won at Waterloo? What if the Allies lost the Great War?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Consumer Spending Growth Slowed in May, But a Recession Is Still Unlikely for 2022

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending slowed in May, as American consumers felt the sting of inflation across the marketplace. Overall consumer spending rose 0.2% in May, according to a Thursday report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. Retail sales in May also slowed from the prior month, though were still well above last year’s levels. Retail and food service sales in May 2022...
BUSINESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
105K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy