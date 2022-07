Independence Day celebrations are set for across Chautauqua County this weekend. In the City of Dunkirk, a three-day festival kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with the Marauder Trotter Run/Walk 5K at Wright Park. The rest of the festival takes place at Dunkirk Memorial Park on Route 5 with live music and food vendors. Fireworks will take place at dusk on Monday, July 4.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO