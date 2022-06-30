ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemiscot County, MO

Interstate Work Scheduled in Pemsicot County

ktmoradio.com
 3 days ago

SIKESTON – Northbound Interstate 55 near Exit 17B in...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

All lanes on I-55 in Mississippi County back open

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes on I-55 in Mississippi County are back open following an evening crash. IDrive Arkansas reported there was a crash at 8:39 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 along the interstate at Mile Marker 29.7, which was about three miles southwest of Joiner. As of...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road. The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road. A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash,...
JONESBORO, AR
ktmoradio.com

One Hurt in Stoddard County Crash

One person was hurt early Thursday when the Freightliner he was driving ran off Highway 25 north of Bloomfield in Stoddard County and overturned. Troop E reports 55 year old George Davis of Scott City was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pemiscot County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Pemiscot County, MO
Government
City
Sikeston, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Interstate 55 near the 28-mile marker.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Earthquakes Recorded in Lake County and Obion County

Earthquakes in both Lake and Obion County were recorded this week. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 tremor occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6:00 in Lake County. The earthquake was centered just south of the Tennessee-Kentucky State Line near Kentucky Bend. On Wednesday afternoon around 1:30...
OBION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 55#Interstate Work Scheduled
KFVS12

House fire under investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night house fire in Caruthersville is under investigation. Crews were called at 11:49 p.m. to a single-story house fire on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue on Wednesday, June 29. According to the Caruthersville Fire Department, a bedroom wall had moderate fire damage. The...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Missouri woman. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Mary Ruth Blevins. According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Community in shock following late-night bomb scare

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse. On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. The...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

Four New Troopers Assigned to Troop E

Four members of the recently graduated MSHP Academy are now assigned to Troop E. Trooper Gregory A. Bixler of Lilbourn has been assigned to Zone 8, which serves the citizens of New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. Trooper Jaxon B. Edwards, of Harrison, Arkansas, has been assigned to Zone 10, which...
NEW MADRID, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell...
RIPLEY, TN
Kait 8

Manila mayor dies at 76

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner died Thursday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but according to city officials, Wagner died after lunchtime at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He was serving the final year as mayor in his third 4-year term. Wagner spent decades in...
MANILA, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Several Fireworks Shows Planned for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

The local area will have several options for watching fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. On Saturday, a fireworks show will be held at 9:00, at the American Legion building on Reelfoot Lake. On Monday from 4:00 until 9:00, the Obion County Fairgrounds will be the site of a...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Paragould man accused of threatening witness

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he threatened a witness multiple times. Forrest Persinger, 27, is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center after a judge found probable cause on June 29 to charge him with intimidating a witness and first-degree terroristic threatening.
PARAGOULD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy