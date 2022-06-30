Interstate Work Scheduled in Pemsicot County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes on I-55 in Mississippi County are back open following an evening crash. IDrive Arkansas reported there was a crash at 8:39 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 along the interstate at Mile Marker 29.7, which was about three miles southwest of Joiner. As of...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road. The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road. A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash,...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan on coming back home to Paragould after a long holiday weekend, make sure you keep this traffic alert in mind!. City officials said much of Pruetts Chapel Road will be closed on July 5 and 6 so the Public Works Department can perform repairs on the road’s drainage system.
One person was hurt early Thursday when the Freightliner he was driving ran off Highway 25 north of Bloomfield in Stoddard County and overturned. Troop E reports 55 year old George Davis of Scott City was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Interstate 55 near the 28-mile marker.
Earthquakes in both Lake and Obion County were recorded this week. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported a 2.0 tremor occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 6:00 in Lake County. The earthquake was centered just south of the Tennessee-Kentucky State Line near Kentucky Bend. On Wednesday afternoon around 1:30...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night house fire in Caruthersville is under investigation. Crews were called at 11:49 p.m. to a single-story house fire on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue on Wednesday, June 29. According to the Caruthersville Fire Department, a bedroom wall had moderate fire damage. The...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Missouri woman. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Mary Ruth Blevins. According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse. On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. The...
Four members of the recently graduated MSHP Academy are now assigned to Troop E. Trooper Gregory A. Bixler of Lilbourn has been assigned to Zone 8, which serves the citizens of New Madrid and Pemiscot counties. Trooper Jaxon B. Edwards, of Harrison, Arkansas, has been assigned to Zone 10, which...
A Heartland company is investing millions of dollars to open a manufacturing facility in Paducah, Ky. A shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. is under investigation. Sheriff Matt Carter announced he would retire at the end of July and sheriff-elect Ryan Norman would be sworn in. Sikeston DPS train to reduce mistakes,...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman was charged in connection to an evening scare after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. On Thursday, June 30, multiple agencies responded to the scene at Highway 141 and 358 (Finch Road) in Greene County, about a mile away from the Loredo Grocery and Grill.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell...
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner died Thursday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but according to city officials, Wagner died after lunchtime at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He was serving the final year as mayor in his third 4-year term. Wagner spent decades in...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged in a weekend chase after police said he stole a vehicle and ran over a motorcycle driver who turned out to be his brother. According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was following a driver, Shane Petty, who...
The local area will have several options for watching fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. On Saturday, a fireworks show will be held at 9:00, at the American Legion building on Reelfoot Lake. On Monday from 4:00 until 9:00, the Obion County Fairgrounds will be the site of a...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man Wednesday after they said he threatened a witness multiple times. Forrest Persinger, 27, is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center after a judge found probable cause on June 29 to charge him with intimidating a witness and first-degree terroristic threatening.
