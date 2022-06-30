Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on the Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's first Supreme Court pick, has been sworn in as the 116th justice. She is the first Black woman to serve on the nation's high court.
