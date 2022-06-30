ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Still testing positive after day 10? How to decide when to end your COVID isolation

By Will Stone
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

Nobody wants to infect their friends and friendly, but do you really have to keep isolating at day 12, 13 or beyond? Unfortunately — and perhaps unsurprisingly — the science is not entirely settled.

The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Infectious disease specialist strongly recommends getting updated COVID booster vaccine

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist, encourages Americans to prepare themselves for a potential new COVID booster shot, after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted Tuesday to recommend modifying the COVID vaccine. The updated shot is aimed at specifically targeting the highly contagious Omicron virus variant and could be available this fall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

“Long COVID” May Be Caused by High Levels of Virus-Specific T Cells

Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
SCIENCE
Shreveport Magazine

Man, who had no previous health conditions, claims he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and says he regrets getting vaccinated against the virus after spending 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life

Fit and healthy man says he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and spent nearly 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life. The 58-year-old man, who he says had no previous health conditions prior to taking the COVID vaccine, says he will never be the same after being left needing a wheelchair and walking frame to get around the house. The ‘fit and healthy’ father fell sick just days after having his first dose of the vaccine and ended up on a ventilator. The 58-year-old man says he now regrets getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
