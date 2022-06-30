A beautiful last day of June for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — June 2022 was hot in Green Country. Thanks to over two weeks of 90 degree days and the first triple digits of the year. However, due to the first week of the month's rain and the last week of the month's cool down, June overall finished as the 22nd warmest in Tulsa.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The girls at Tulsa Girls' Home were riding in their vehicle when they noticed a dog walking alongside the road collapse. The dog was covered in ticks and severely malnourished, but extremely loving. Driving to the animal hospital one girl said, “God must have known...
Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As America celebrates the red, white and blue this weekend, some Tulsa Boy Scouts are honoring Old Glory in a different way. They collected old, warn, and tattered flags that need to be retired. The Scouts were already having a yard sale a Fellowship Lutheran...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department reminds citizens that in the City of Tulsa, fireworks are still illegal. Lighting fireworks can result in a fine up to $1,200, a possible court visit, and being held liable for any damages. The Fire Prevention Code states:. 5601.1.3 Fireworks-Amendatory. It...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum held a ceremony. This special dedication was to return one of the cannons used in the original Pawnee Bill Wild West shows to the home of the former Wild West show entertainer. The cannon has been in...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Art, panels, special guests and ten film programs will be featured in the 2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival. The headlining show is "The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film" and will premier at 8 p.m. on July 16 with co-directors Wayne Coyne and Blake Studdard present for a Q&A. A news release from Circle Cinema said tickets are almost sold out for the headlining show.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s newest, food truck park, EAT36STN, has debuted its new location at Northland Shopping Center in the heart of the Phoenix District, revitalizing a food desert, 36th Street North announced. The EAT36STN food truck park is part of a larger effort to bring new life...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today from 7 to 9 p.m., Circle Cinema is hosting a free screening and mixer with the filmmakers of "Terlton". The event has already sold out of all tickets. "Terlton" is a documentary film that walks through the story of an Oklahoma town's survival. Summer...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With high temperatures this summer, many are heading to the pool to keep cool. Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little shares tips on how to stay safe while enjoying the pool. Residential pools are where a majority of drownings take place, Little said.
Body STILLWATER, Okla. – As gardeners spend time in their flower beds and landscapes, they might uncover some worms in the soil – and not just any worm, the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump.
It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa City Councilor for District 8 Phil Lakin posted via Facebook that Hunter Park was found covered in trash. The park was closed early this morning due to the mess. It has all already been cleaned up and the park has reopened. If anyone has...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday around 6 p.m., a deadly incident occurred on Lake Eufaula, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A 2018 Moomba was being operated by a 22-year-old woman. Braxton G. Byrd, a 23-year-old man from Norman was surfing behind the boat. Byrd fell off the surfboard into...
Tulsa's Backyard: Photos of four expansive gardens you can visit. Four expansive gardens around town foster community in beautiful curated spaces open to the public. See photos from Michelle Pollard and read excerpts of interviews between Blayklee Freed and horticulturists from each location.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 138th Fighter Wing, an Oklahoma Air National Guard unit, is one of nine bases to receive upgraded, fifth-generation radars for the F-16 Viper. Part of one of the largest modernization efforts in the history of the U.S. Air Force, the upgrades are part of the project Post Block Integration Team.
