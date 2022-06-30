A beautiful last day of June for Green Country

Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO