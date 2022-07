We are seeing lots of action now at Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota (in this above photo). Crews are working on creating new ponds and the partial shaping of hole #15. Former patrons are salivating over the prospect of playing the renovated course before the end of 2022. Construction crews are working six days a week in hopes of making the December opening date..

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO