A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died. Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO