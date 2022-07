Plattsburgh, NY – Contour Airlines began flight operations today between Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). Contour Airlines will offer 12 weekly trips to Philadelphia on a 30-passenger jet, with two round trips available each day, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, where only one round trip will be available. As an American Airlines interline partner, Contour offers travelers the ability to ticket seamlessly from PBG, through Philadelphia International Airport and connect to a variety of destinations on American Airlines.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO