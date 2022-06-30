'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Digital Release Date and How to Watch

HBO Max has finally released the trailer for Season 3 of Harley Quinn, the raunchiest DC animated series ever created. Focused on the titular supervillain, the show won a legion of fans for having no constraints when using classic DC characters in scenes that involve a lot of blood, and a lot of sex. The new trailer promises to double down on that choice, as heroes and villains get involved in all sorts of R-rated situations. But even if the show is raunchier than ever, Harley Quinn continues to offer a positive message on genre and sexuality, with Season 3 exploring the new relationship between Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell). There’s a lot to unpack in the new trailer, with many new supers also showing up in the show for the first time. So, let's break down Harley Quinn’s Season 3 trailer and discuss all the hidden clues about the future of Harley and Ivy.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO