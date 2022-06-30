ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Digital Release Date and How to Watch

By Jennifer Bisset
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max, but you'll soon be able to buy a digital version too. The Snyder Cut is director Zack Snyder's reedited version of 2017's Justice League, a project he left early due to personal tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the theatrical release. But...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Black Adam, Hawkman and Dr. Fate Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Black Adam is finally hitting theaters this October. The best part is the Dwayne Johnson-starring film is bringing along some iconic friends. Particularly The Justice Society of America, which marks the big screen debut of DC legends like Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. With any major release like this there are always new action figures to follow and, once again, McFarlane Toys has comic book fans covered.
MOVIES
Collider

'Naomi' Season 1 Sets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Fans of the superhero television series will have a chance to revisit their favorite episodes alongside exclusive additional bonus material as Naomi heads to both Blu-ray and DVD later this summer, set for release on August 23 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The home media release will feature all 13...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jared Leto
CNET

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Here's Everything to Remember Before Watching

Everybody's favorite dysfunctional adopted superhero family is back for a third season on Netflix. The Umbrella Academy, based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's comic book series, is the ultimate polished package of time travel shenanigans, snide father figures and multiple end-of-the-world scenarios. Before you catch the newest season,...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Clerks 3': Kevin Smith Says First Trailer Hits This Week

Ahead of the trailer release this Wednesday, Kevin Smith has shared alternate posters Lionsgate worked up for the upcoming film Clerks III. While no cast members are shown in either poster, the familiar font and taglines easily encapsulate what fans have come to expect from this franchise. These teases certainly ramp up the excitement for fans, while also building hype for the trailer, which will be released on July 6.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harley Quinn: HBO Max Releases First Episode for Free Ahead of New Season

If you're not caught up on the first two seasons of Harley Quinn, now's your time to check out the very first episode before Season 3 makes its debut on HBO Max. It may have been a long wait, but Season 3 of Harley Quinn will finally premiere in July. Harley and Poison Ivy have been off enjoying their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour" while the creators behind the adult-animated series have been hard at work crafting new episodes. HBO Max has offered fans a taste of the kind of craziness they can expect out of Harley Quinn by releasing the show's first episode for free on YouTube.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#In Justice#Dvd#Justice League#Justice League Digital#The Snyder Cut#Blu Ray#Man Of Steel#Dolby Vision
IGN

Sandman And Game Of Thrones Confirmed For Comic-Con, But No Word On DCEU

House of the Dragon, Sandman, and Harley Quinn will be heading to Comic-Con, but it's unclear how much to expect from the DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. Discovery revealed its plans for Comic-Con today, with highlights including House of the Dragon and The Sandman. Gotham Knights and MultiVersus will also have a presence from the games side, along with the customary comics presence.
COMICS
Collider

'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: Let the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour Begin!

HBO Max has finally released the trailer for Season 3 of Harley Quinn, the raunchiest DC animated series ever created. Focused on the titular supervillain, the show won a legion of fans for having no constraints when using classic DC characters in scenes that involve a lot of blood, and a lot of sex. The new trailer promises to double down on that choice, as heroes and villains get involved in all sorts of R-rated situations. But even if the show is raunchier than ever, Harley Quinn continues to offer a positive message on genre and sexuality, with Season 3 exploring the new relationship between Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell). There’s a lot to unpack in the new trailer, with many new supers also showing up in the show for the first time. So, let's break down Harley Quinn’s Season 3 trailer and discuss all the hidden clues about the future of Harley and Ivy.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Ironheart Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow with the addition of Ironheart!. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, announces that Ironheart will now have her very own Marvel live-action series. The new MCU superhero will be played by Dominique Thorne and will hopefully hit our screens sometime in Winter 2022. Here is everything we know so far about the new Marvel series.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

The best and worst comic book movies outside the Marvel or DC universes

When you think of movies based on comics, you probably immediately think of Marvel and DC. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has basically changed the film landscape. The DC movies haven’t been as successful, by and large, but they still have Batman and Superman, whom you may have heard of. However, there are many comics (and graphic novels) that exist outside the realm of those two giant companies and that have inspired movies. Some are quite good, others miss the mark a bit, and a few of them you probably didn’t even know were based on comics. Here is a partial list of movies based on comics (and graphic novels) that exist outside the worlds of Marvel and DC.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman #125

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy’s involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight’s nightmares are just beginning.
COMICS
epicstream.com

James Cameron Originally Thought Avatar Sequels Would Ruin First Film's Success

There is little doubt that Avatar continues to be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and its sequels are expected to enjoy the same level of success. However, it looks like James Cameron wasn't sure about working on more films after the 2009 movie. According to the filmmaker, he was worried that the possible sequels would ruin the success of his original film!
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Godzilla: New cast members announced for AppleTV+ MonsterVerse series

On Thursday, Joe Otterson at Variety revealed that Apple’s upcoming MonsterVerse/Godzilla streaming series has added its primary human cast. We already knew that the series would take place immediately following the 2014 Godzilla movie, but Otterson reports that it will specifically follow one family uncovering their link to Monarch.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Concept Art Shows an Alternate Look at the Rings

One fun thing about comic book movies today is that many artists who work on the films often take to social media to show alternate versions of designs ranging from props to costumes and even whole characters. Concept artist Jerad Marantz has shared a lot of fun work in the past, including his designs for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Marantz also has a history with Marvel, having worked on Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Previously, Marantz has shared a look at some of his designs for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including a spooky take on some of the movie's creatures. This week, he took to Instagram to show off his own design for the rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Harley Quinn season 3 finally lands release date in new trailer

Harley Quinn season 2 finale spoilers follow. Harley Quinn will finally be returning to screens next month. After two seasons on DC Universe, the adult animated series will make its debut as an HBO Max Original on Thursday, July 28 in the US. Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title character,...
TV SERIES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale Recap: Ending and Epic Cameos Explained

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to an end last month, with episode 6 -- the season finale -- of the live-action Star Wars show hitting Disney Plus. We caught up with exiled Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), 10-year-old Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and a group of refugees after they fled from Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen and voiced by James Earl Jones) in episode 5.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy