Sylvan Beach, NY

Looking for a vacation spot? The Cove at Sylvan Beach officially opens

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago

The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a new vacation destination on the shores of Oneida Lake, is officially open.

The $35 million vacation rental property operated by the Oneida Indian Nation held its grand opening Tuesday, the Oneida Nation announced . Located within the Nation reservation in Sylvan Beach, it features 70 two- and three-bedroom cottages to rent.

What The Cove offers

The cottages are dog-friendly and available for weeklong rentals from June 25 to Sept. 10 and for two-night minimum rentals from Sept. 10 to Oct. 2, according to The Cove's website . Each cottage includes:

  • A pontoon boat and dedicated boat slip
  • A fire-pit gas grill
  • Full-sized kitchen
  • Two full-bathrooms
  • A full-size washer and dryer, microwave and dishwasher
  • Open-concept living/dining area
  • Wi-Fi and cable
  • Access to guest-only areas such as an outdoor heated pool and a playground

Who else is involved with The Cove?

The Cove at Sylvan Beach was created in partnership with Benchmark Development. Its flagship store, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., offers ice cream, sandwiches and other food items as well as rentals of bicycles, paddle boards, kayaks, canoes and water bikes. The Cove also announced several regional partnerships earlier this year, including Off the Muck Market in Canastota and Utica Coffee Roasting Co. in Utica.

How to book a vacation rental

You can submit a reservation inquiry online at covesylvanbeach.com or by calling 877-667-2683 (COVE).

