Study: Earlier Spring Means More Right Whales in Cape Cod Waters

The first full week of summer lived up to its name and raised water temperatures throughout the Cape and Islands. The result: the Canal shows sparks of life, bluefish remain strong, and fluke and tuna are beginning to appear. Warmer weather and water mean changes in fish behavior. Big striped...
Researchers are warning beachgoers that they may not be the only ones headed to Cape Cod this summer, as great white sharks are expected there, too. The warm weather in the northern U.S. typically coincides with the migration of the fierce creatures to the Massachusetts area. "Just know that large...
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
It's not every day that you spot a deadly predator, but that is exactly what the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing did on Wednesday morning when they came across a shark that was swimming very close to the shoreline. All things considered, it looked pretty innocent. See the video in this article.
We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
The chiefs of police of all six Martha’s Vineyard towns recently issued a public announcement, notifying vacationers of some necessary Island bylaws and safety precautions as summer moves forward in full swing. The announcements will be displayed on Steamship Authority ferries and at terminals after a request was made...
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Two-thirds of Massachusetts is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday, three times the area that was in drought last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The moderate drought extends from Cape Ann to the edge of the South Shore and west...
HYANNIS – A local real estate official said the 20 to 30% drop in the number of home sales on Cape Cod in 2022 is not only due to a lack of inventory but may also be due to timelines of home buyers that were shifted during the pandemic’s housing boom.
Because they are only found from Louisiana to Florida, hooking a Gulf sturgeon is almost like spotting a unicorn. So, when this Florida fisherman ended up with two of these rare fish on his line, he knew he must be lucky. David Graham of Fort Myers, Florida is no stranger...
All but seven counties in New England are now considered low risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second week, Dukes County remains the only county in Massachusetts listed in the medium risk category, with the rest of the state low risk. Just a month ago most of the state was considered high risk.
Policymakers and individuals can act to mitigate potential health risks. Every day, millions of Americans rely on natural gas to power appliances such as kitchen stoves, furnaces, and water heaters, but until now very little data existed on the chemical makeup of the gas once it reaches consumers. A new...
Ice cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice cream. 4. Lago's Ice Cream in Rye. Many viewers say they love the...
Tucked away along the side of Route 44 in Rehoboth, Massachusetts is one of the most significant sites in the history of the SouthCoast, but you’d never know it from our school history books. Anawan Rock is the place where the Wampanoag it is named for surrendered to the...
HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
There are many fireworks shows that will be taking place across Massachusetts during the summer, and especially for the Fourth of July. But only a few of these select fireworks shows can be named better than the rest. With concerts, activities, food and festivals to go along with the fireworks,...
A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling whole Vidalia onions because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line. The onions were packed on the one-pack line between June 20-23, 2022. The company shipped the recalled product directly to...
HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Massachusetts communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the Hingham Lions Club announced the protected...
BOSTON -- WBZ-TV reporter Katrina Kincade was crowned Miss Massachusetts Saturday following a weekend-long competition. She also made some history in the process. She is the first Muslim woman to hold that title. Congrats, Katrina!She will be representing Massachusetts at the Miss America pageant in December.
