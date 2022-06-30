Barnstable County Looking to Lead in Flood Mitigation Efforts

BARNSTABLE – A $5,000 grant has been awarded by the Cape and Islands United Way to Champ Homes to help boost their transitional housing program for residents facing housing insecurity. The organization has been helping to address homelessness on Cape since its opening 31 years ago, and has since served over 3,000… .
HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks will kick off at Veterans Field… .
HYANNIS – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Barnstable officials are reminding residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and can have adverse effects for many, including members of the military community. Town officials said that war veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder… .
SANDWICH – Several roads in Sandwich are scheduled to have chip sealing work done starting on Monday, July 11. The surface treatment work will take place on Boardley Road, Chipman Road (Route 6A – #42), and Holly Ridge Drive (Harlow Road – #55). Residents in those areas must turn off their irrigations systems… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly
HYANNIS – Attorney General is launching a new education campaign to share resources with the public as record high electricity rates take effect this summer. Effective on July 1, basic service rates for customers in Eversource’s eastern division will rise roughly 30% compared to rates from last summer. The AG’s office… .
HYANNIS – A local real estate official said the 20 to 30% drop in the number of home sales on Cape Cod in 2022 is not only due to a lack of inventory but may also be due to timelines of home buyers that were shifted during the pandemic's housing boom. Ryan Castle, CEO of
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLYMOUTH – With help from the Plymouth Harbormaster, the National Marine Fisheries Service, commercial fishermen and the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the CCS Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team successfully disentangled a minke whale off the coast of Plymouth on Thursday morning. The approximately 20-foot whale, entangled in fishing gear and anchored in place, was
HARWICH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Harwich about 11 PM Saturday. The incident happened on Route 28 near Schoolhouse Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, the second was treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked.
NEW BEDFORD – Almost 200 swimmers took part in the 29th annual Buzzards Bay Swim, raising $185,000 to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition. This year’s event took place on Saturday, June 18, between New Bedford and Fairhaven. The swim is a 1.2 mile open water course from New Bedford’s South End to a finish line […] The… .
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower landed near Plymouth Rock on Thursday. The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday morning, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from… .
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth
HARWICH – A car crashed into a house in Harwich sometime before 9 AM Friday. The vehicle reportedly struck the house at 473 Depot Street near the Dennis town line. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Motorists should avoid the area.
TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the murder case of Tony Costa, who was […] The… .
DENNIS – A traffic crash was reported about 4 PM Thursday on Route 28 at Trotting Park Road in Dennis. Three ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police officers responded to a Hyannis area hotel parking lot early this morning to assist Hyannis FD Rescue with a young mother who was reportedly slipping in and out of consciousness. Upon arrival, cops encountered two … Continue reading →
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the two males and a female depicted in the attached pictures. They may have been witnesses to a serious assault and battery. Please contact Det. Carpenter at 774-255-4527.
