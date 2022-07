The Bay City Fireworks Festival is right around the corner, and officials want to remind residents and festival attendees of transportation changes for the celebration. With the closure of Liberty Bridge, other bridges are expected to see an increase in both vehicle and foot traffic, causing possible delays when leaving festival areas. Veteran’s Bridge will also be closed to foot traffic beginning Saturday at 9:45pm until the conclusion of the fireworks Monday.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO