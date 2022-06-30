Volunteers Needed for Yarmouth Meals on Wheels Services

After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
BARNSTABLE – A $5,000 grant has been awarded by the Cape and Islands United Way to Champ Homes to help boost their transitional housing program for residents facing housing insecurity. The organization has been helping to address homelessness on Cape since its opening 31 years ago, and has since served over 3,000… .
HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
Onset’s celebrations of Independence Day are being postponed to Sunday due to forecasted thunderstorms, high winds and hail on and off on Saturday and Saturday night. First up this weekend is the Onset Blessing of the Fleet, where boats will course through Onset Bay Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Staging for boats will begin at 9:30 a.m. Those who have signed up should expect more information by email.
NEW BEDFORD – Almost 200 swimmers took part in the 29th annual Buzzards Bay Swim, raising $185,000 to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition. This year’s event took place on Saturday, June 18, between New Bedford and Fairhaven. The swim is a 1.2 mile open water course from New Bedford’s South End to a finish line […] The… .
I am a pediatric nurse and today we had a teenage boy who came in for some depression concerns and he wrote on the back of a paper his thoughts about his life and how he has been feeling. Concerns I struggle with everyday thinking if my soon to be teenager feels things like this about his life. So I broke down in tears because these are the things he can’t express to his mom but needs to express them this way so someone can see. So when I left work I walked out and turned to talk to my friend and seen this hanging heart. I searched the site and read the meaning behind the quilted hearts and I broke down again because I definitely needed this. So when my son got home I told him the story, showed him the site and told him if he ever feels this way to talk to mom dad or someone because he is very important to a lot of people who love and care about him very much! Thank you so much for this 💗
HYANNIS – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Barnstable officials are reminding residents and visitors that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and can have adverse effects for many, including members of the military community. Town officials said that war veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder… .
HYANNIS – A number of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations are scheduled across the Cape and Islands this weekend. Friday, July 1, Orleans will host its 2022 Independence Day fireworks at dusk at Rock Harbor, with a rain date of July 5. On Saturday, July 2 in Chatham, fireworks...
As we enter our annual homecoming weekend, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our water continues to degrade to the point that it is unsafe to swim in. Please read the notice below. Let us keep this in mind as we honor the four directions at Powwow.
SANDWICH – Several roads in Sandwich are scheduled to have chip sealing work done starting on Monday, July 11. The surface treatment work will take place on Boardley Road, Chipman Road (Route 6A – #42), and Holly Ridge Drive (Harlow Road – #55). Residents in those areas must turn off their irrigations systems… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly […] The post Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Home Port Restaurant owners Bob and Sarah Nixon this week announced the sale of the Menemsha mainstay to Boston restaurateur Seth Woods and his business partner Eric Berke, both seasonal residents of Aquinnah, for nearly $2.6 million. “The Home Port restaurant, the long-standing Menemsha institution, has resumed operations under a...
Nearly everyone would agree that the Fourth of July is a super-fun holiday. We celebrate America's birthday with friends and family, downing more hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and beer than we probably should. It's a weekend full of fun, culminating in an evening of exciting and colorful fireworks. While New...
Imagine participating in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition as a young person, winning funs to further your business – and advancing from a regional contest to a national area filled with young entrepreneurs. The competition took place on June 14th among 1400 students. These two students won 2nd and 3rd place!
HINGHAM, Mass. — The sights and sounds of the 4th exploded over Worcester on Thursday night. But dark skies and silence are all that will be seen and heard in Hingham tonight after the town had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the 4th straight year!. “Disappointed...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower landed near Plymouth Rock on Thursday. The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday morning, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from… .
– News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News and featuring an image from readingeagle.com. Two said to be homeless people were found dead by an associate Thursday morning on a public walkway along the mouth of the Town River and which also abuts the local Nissan dealership. While...
Sometimes, when things look the bleakest, someone steps in and shines a light to remind us there is still some good in the world – and that’s exactly what happened to Middleboro’s Joseph Bourhill when he was delivering pizzas Thursday afternoon. “What started off as a normal...
A 15-year-old who was having trouble swimming was rescued by three other teens at a beach in the Centerville section of Barnstable, Massachusetts Wednesday. Centerville Fire Department officials said the three teens, who are from Red Hook, New York, were fishing from the bridge when they spotted the victim struggling in the river near Craigville Beach. Two of the teens jumped off the bridge to help the swimmer while the third kept track of everyone in the water.
Nantucket is a pretty magical place. And these 8 places should go on your itinerary while you’re on Nantucket because you’ll love them!. Tour the Nantucket Whaling Museum, which is located in the original candle-making factory in Nantucket. 13 Broad Street. Dreamland Film and Performing Arts Center. NANTUCKET’S...
Comments / 0