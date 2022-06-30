ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storms and humidity expected on Friday, continue into Saturday

 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Summer heat and humidity will fuel the threat for strong storms Friday, and some storms could bring damaging winds. Check the live forecast on Channel 11 before heading out, then have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.

Storm chances will go up after lunch with a couple of rounds of storms early afternoon and evening and a second round possible late Friday into Saturday. Right now, the greater threat for severe weather is mainly from I-70 north, but the forecast could change.

Stay weather aware through the day.

Community Policy