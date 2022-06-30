Google to boost sound quality in Google Meet, merge Duo

A few weeks ago, Google announced the bold but not unexpected merger of Google Duo and Meet would come up in the next few months. Duo will be transitioned into Meet, which will become the company's only option for all your video calling needs. As the merger nears, Google also wants to provide Meet with upgrades as it prepares to accommodate former Duo users. One of those improvements might come in the form of a new stereo separation feature to help you keep your eyes, and ears, on your call.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO