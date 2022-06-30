Morning Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article(Updated 11:35 a.m.) DASH says goodbye to old bus line — “DASH’s Orion buses will depart the Pentagon at 2:30 PM on Friday July 1 for one final ride. Hop on board bus 96 or 97 or meet them at King Street Metro when the final trip ends around 3:25 PM.”...

alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

ALXnow is heading into another long weekend with Fourth of July on Monday. The big stories this week involved back-and-forths over city policy, from a new conditional height increase to arguments over abortion that briefly derailed a City Council meeting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria to interview auditor/investigator candidates for Community Policing Review Board

Alexandria will start interviewing candidates next month to independently review allegations of police misconduct, according to City Manager Jim Parajon. It's been more than five months since the Alexandria Community Policing Review Board started meeting to provide oversight of the Alexandria Police Department. The seven-person Board was appointed by City Council last year, started meeting in January, and is still developing its bylaws.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

ACPS expects interim superintendent to have the job all next school year

Alexandria City Public Schools expects its interim superintendent to serve for the entire 2022-2023 school year, according to a new job listing for the position. "It is anticipated that this opportunity could last for the entirety of SY22-23," ACPS said on the job listing, which was posted on Thursday (June 30). "The Interim Superintendent will report to and work in partnership with the Alexandria City School Board to carry out the vision and strategic goals of the division to ensure the success of students, employees, and the overall school community while the search for the permanent superintendent is underway."
ALEXANDRIA, VA

