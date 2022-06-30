ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free community resource to ease financial hardships

By Caitlin Huff, Alex Denis
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard not to feel the pressure of rising prices at the pump, the grocery store, and in almost every aspect of life.

There’s a community resource standing by to help, if you find yourself in tough times.

“Your regular bills, paying for gas, paying for food, people are under a lot of pressure,” said Kimberly Palmer personal finance expert at Nerdwallet.

Inflation has hit families hard by emptying wallets at a record pace.

“It’s hard to figure out what to do right now when everything is more expensive.” She continued, “There’s a great website 211.org that connects you with local resources, if you’re really struggling.”

Help can be found on free website that connects people to essential resources like food, housing, and transportation.

Enter your zip code and your local 211 resource page will pop up.

Organizations are listed here that help cover the cost of a variety of necessitates, even providing housing and transportation in some cases.

“Wherever you are in the country, you can go there, and you can find things like a local food bank, or other local resources that just help you weather these really hard times,” said Palmer.

Inflation has families looking at ways to save money. News 2 shows you some simple steps to help ease the burden in our special reports “Cutting Costs.”

