Police investigate after 3 men found dead in Illinois home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley, the young man who was shot and nearly killed during a shocking robbery in Lincoln Park, is now showing promising signs of recovery. Earley's mother posted a video in which he is seen sitting up and eating in his hospital bed. She asks him to say hi, which he does, and he says, "I'm all right," when she asks how he is. The 23-year-old has been fighting for his life since he was robbed and shot multiple times last month. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO