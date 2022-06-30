ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate after 3 men found dead in Illinois home

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2...

Comments / 12

Racismslayer2021
3d ago

No matter what happened those are still individuals whose family will be notified that they are no longer here on earth. Stop judging and pray for other instead of always being so hateful and negative for once.

Reply(2)
15
Kenneth Merrill
3d ago

wow I bet it's drug related just like 3 quarters of all shootings and no it's not the gun that did it it was the criminals

Reply(1)
8
Brenda Lumpp
3d ago

Just another day in Mid Illinois. Chicago keeps moving downstate. Sad but I'm leaving....for good.

Reply(1)
6
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
abc57.com

Police arrest 29 people in warrant sweep

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Michigan City Police conducted a warrant sweep Thursday and arrested 29 people. The Fugitive Apprehension Team provided over 20 officers and detectives with the names and possible locations of wanted subjects. “Cpl. Nick Krause (F.A.S.T. Commander) and Cpl. Kelley Kennedy (Warrants Division) are to be commended...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged after shooting CPD officer in "ambush" while responding to domestic incident in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a Chicago police officer responding to a domestic incident Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Jalen Vales, 27, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He is due in bond court Saturday. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Taylor Street Apartments at 1342 W. Taylor St., an apartment building that also houses a Chicago Public Library branch on the ground floor. Police were called to the Little Italy building by a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three people found dead in house in Kankakee

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three bodies were found in a house in Kankakee Wednesday, and police say they are conducting a homicide investigation.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said it all started when a relative couldn't get in contact with a loved one and made the gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon. But investigators believe the victims were all shot dead sometime overnight.At 2 p.m., police were called to a rental house at 662 W. Merchant St. The house is right across the street from AMITA Health St. Mary Kankakee Hospital between 6th Street and the Kankakee River, and also...
KANKAKEE, IL
WGN News

3 men found shot to death inside Kankakee home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss.  Being a police officer...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
959theriver.com

Will County Coroner Report Four More Probable Drug Intoxication Deaths

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Mother of Two Allegedly Leaves Kids In Car While She’s in a Bar

A Lockport mother was arrested, processed, and released on an I-Bond for Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. On June 28, 2022, at 7:33 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Center Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a resident had located two young male children, ages 2 and 3, left unattended in a vehicle parked on the street. The vehicle was not running, and all the windows were up. The interior of the vehicle appeared to be in squalid condition and the children were not fully clothed. The children were let out of the vehicle.
LOCKPORT, IL
CBS Chicago

Domestic violence survivor's mom urges victims to leave abusers, after daughter's boyfriend shot CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a man shot a Chicago police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Friday in the Little Italy neighborhood, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother of the victim of that domestic dispute.The victim's mother said she's sharing her daughter's story to empower other victims of domestic violence to leave their abusers.She received a text message from her daughter, asking her to please call the police to come to her address on Taylor Street. Her daughter wrote quickly, "Call u please call the police. Right here moma. It's ok. 1342 W....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 6, pushed out of third-floor window by family member in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was injured after being pushed out of a third-floor window by a family member Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A family member allegedly pushed the boy out of the window around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

New trial denied for Sandwich man; mother speaks

After 471 days in jail, then in less than 20 minutes, Donald Fredres, Jr. was sentenced to natural life in prison without parole for the murders of his former in-laws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, both age 62, at their rural home between Sandwich and Sheridan in March 2021. Outside the...
SANDWICH, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Dakotah Earley sitting up, eating, talking nearly eight weeks after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dakotah Earley, the young man who was shot and nearly killed during a shocking robbery in Lincoln Park, is now showing promising signs of recovery. Earley's mother posted a video in which he is seen sitting up and eating in his hospital bed. She asks him to say hi, which he does, and he says, "I'm all right," when she asks how he is. The 23-year-old has been fighting for his life since he was robbed and shot multiple times last month. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster avenues around 3 a.m. on Friday, May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode.  He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.  A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man jailed for allegedly soliciting minor, traveling to Paxton to meet her

PAXTON — Paxton police arrested a Milford man early Wednesday after he allegedly solicited sex from a 15-year-old girl and traveled to Paxton to meet her. About 8 1/2 hours after they began their investigation into the matter, Paxton police arrested Andy E. Leppard, 42, of Milford, around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday as he was inside his parked car in the 500 block of West Franklin Street, Police Chief Coy Cornett said.
PAXTON, IL
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

