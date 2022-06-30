ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Liz Cheney 'confident' in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

By Mariam Khan
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RomhA_0gQairlc00

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview that she has full faith and confidence in the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson , the 26-year-old former Trump White House aide who delivered explosive testimony about the Capitol riot during a highly publicized hearing this week.

"As you know, there's an active campaign underway to destroy her credibility. Do you have any doubt at all in anything that she said to you?" Karl asked Cheney.

"I am absolutely confident in her credibility. I'm confident in her testimony," Cheney told Karl in a wide-ranging interview set to air in full on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" on Sunday.

"I think that what Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and of courage and patriotism in the face of real pressure," said Cheney, who is vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

MORE: Key takeaways from Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell testimony to Jan. 6 committee

The witness, Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, spent some two hours divulging extraordinary details about what she said went on behind the scenes leading up to, during and after the attack.

Hutchinson sat for multiple closed-door transcribed interviews with the committee during its year-long inquiry but on Tuesday, she spoke publicly for the first time during the committee's sixth publicized hearing.

She described in detail how she was told about Trump's desire to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 after he spoke at a rally near the White House -- and how Trump became furious when he was told it wasn't safe or advisable for him to be there.

Republicans loyal to Trump, including Trump himself, immediately sought to discredit her testimony.

MORE: Trump White House attorney disputes Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about handwritten note

Trump on Tuesday dismissed Hutchinson's testimony, posting on social media that "I hardly know who this person ... is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker')."

"She is bad news!" he added.

"We have real confidence as a committee that she testified honestly, and in her credibility, and I think the world saw that -- she testified under oath, and her credibility is there for the world to judge," Cheney said in her interview with Karl.

"She's an incredibly brave young woman," Cheney added. "The committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege."

MORE: As Trump rails at Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony, other aides vouch for her

On Wednesday, Hutchinson's lawyers released a new statement amid pushback on her testimony.

"Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol," Hutchinson's counsel, Jody Hunt and William Jordan, said in the statement to ABC News.

Comments / 10

Kevin Beauchamp
3d ago

sure she does that's why they was hugging each other after it. she needs to listen to the news to see that everybody else is contradicting what she said. but the truth doesn't mean anything anymore just make something up to fit your story and your narrative and run with it.

Reply(1)
5
Steve Burk
3d ago

hearsay or double hearsay is not allowed in the prosecution or potential prosecution of a president by means of an impartial biased committee. the committee has one purpose and that is to find anything or create anything to go after Trump.

Reply(3)
4
Mary Cavanaugh
3d ago

Because Cheney coached 'Juicy' Hutchinson during the five private sessions the committee had with her before they had the rehearsed public one that was nothing but double/triple heresay.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Trump White House
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

Hageman Issues Statement After First Congressional Debate

Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight clearly demonstrated why voters are fed up with Rep. Liz Cheney during a debate sponsored by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan. Hageman’s campaign manager, Carly Miller, issued the following statement:. “It was big of Liz Cheney to...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
bloomberglaw.com

Cipollone Privilege Bid Would ‘Run Out’ Clock on Jan. 6 Panel

A move by former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to assert privilege would slow the Jan. 6 committee’s push for revelations from the Donald Trump ally who was at the center of events tied to the US Capitol riot. Attorney-client or executive privilege claims would likely fail to pass...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy