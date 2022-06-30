REAL ESTATE | Check out Trail’s Edge Apartments website and reserve your unit now | Christa Weindorf

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
