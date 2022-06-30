ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REAL ESTATE | Check out Trail’s Edge Apartments website and reserve your unit now | Christa Weindorf

By Judy A. Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperature controlled enclosed parking for each of the...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

DoYouRemember?

81-Year-Old Californian Woman Sells Her Home For Half The Price To Provide Affordable Housing

Bobbi Loeb was confused as regards what to do with her house in Silicon Valley; having called it her home for 50 years now, maintaining it became a headache for the 81-year-old woman living on social security benefits because there’s no way she can maintain a $1 million-plus market value property. Neither could she raise the rent of the two units of the property she let out.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Why I Keep a Laundry Hamper in My Tiny 100-Square-Foot Kitchen

I don’t have a huge kitchen, considering I have an otherwise fairly spacious four-bedroom suburban house. You enter it from the living room or the garage and always end up hitting the refrigerator with the door on your way in. The kitchen has skinny pantry cabinets on one side and the counters form a U shape. To the right is a tiny coat closet — which sits under the stairs, limiting the overall space — where I store the trash can and a recycling bin.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

In This 700-Square-Foot Parisian Apartment, Greenery and Graphic Elements Meet

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Shop Wayfair's 4th of July Sale for Up to 60% Off Furniture, Appliances, Decor and More

This July 4th holiday, there are sales and deals popping up everywhere. Wayfair's expansive Fourth of July Sale is officially here through July 4, so you only have a few days left to take advantage of the online homeware retailer's massive savings. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, furniture or appliances, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off right now.
SHOPPING
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
BobVila

Lowe’s 4th of July Sale 2022: The Best Deals on Tools, Appliances, and More

The Lowe’s 4th of July sale 2022 has arrived. The exciting holiday event allows shoppers to save big with amazing deals on everything from tools to patio furniture. The limited-time sales include tools for up to 30% off, (including brands like DeWalt and Dremel) along with outdoor furniture up to 40% off, and grills and accessories up to 20% off (from top brands like Char-Broil, Weber, and Blackstone).
SHOPPING
CNET

Save up to 60% on Indoor and Outdoor Furniture at Wayfair's July Fourth Sale

If you've been waiting for the right time to finally take the plunge and start the remodel on your kitchen, patio, bedroom or just about any other part of your house, then now's your chance. For the Fourth of July, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off on a huge selection of home furniture, appliances, decor and more. It doesn't matter what room you're looking to spruce up, you're sure to find some great new pieces for less at this sale. These deals are only available through Monday, July 4, so be sure to get your order in soon.
SHOPPING

