Over 40 new pieces of state legislation regarding education will be going into effect on Friday. As parents, teachers and concerned community members, it is very important that Johnson City and Washington County residents be aware of the new state legislation that will be affecting local education agencies (LEAs). July marks the beginning of the new fiscal year and the time that over 40 new pieces of education legislation will take effect.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO