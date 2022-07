Developers of the excellent 1Password password manager have this week announced a new feature that allows you to share documents, files and files attached to any other 1Password item such as logins, secure notes, and credit cards with anyone even if they do not own 1Password. The new feature started rolling out last October and has now been finalized and officially launched enabling users to securely share 1Password files and documents with anyone. Learn how to share documents and more below.

